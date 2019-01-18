×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Writing Platform Open Screenplay Launches With Backing From Sandy Climan

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Sandy Climan
CREDIT: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

With backing from longtime Hollywood player Sandy Climan, Khaled Sabawi has quietly launched Open Screenplay as a free online platform for aspiring screenwriters.

Open Screenplay is aimed at helping writers create better stories through its story-writing process and tools. It has launched a contest with a $2,000 prize and has more than 100 screenplays in various stages on the site, including “My Alien Fiance,” “Blood Safari,” and “Butterfly Blades.”

“I genuinely believe technology should be used to improve industries that inhibit the emergence of new artists,” Sabawi said. “For so many aspiring writers like myself, there are no next steps once their screenplay is written, simply because they don’t know the right people. My goal in creating Open Screenplay is to change that so the world we see depicted in television and film can be as diverse and amazing as the world we live in.”

Sabawi hopes to democratize the screenwriting process, given that 50,000 screenplays are submitted to the Writers Guild of America every year and only 150 are actually made by Hollywood. The genesis of Open Screenplay came when Sabawi worked on a pilot for a series taking place during the Arab Spring for an international network based in Dubai.

Related

“Although the show wasn’t produced, the experience was enough to thrust me on a journey that would change my life,” he said. “I believe your life experiences can make you a powerful storyteller. But the ability to share your unique story — the lessons you’ve learned in narrative form — and help us update our culture, has been hindered by Hollywood’s monopoly on the most powerful and influential storytelling medium for far too long.”

Open Screenplay’s goal is to create a global community, where members have the option to collaborate with writers around the world — either individually or collaboratively — and get paid and produced. The Toronto-based company has about 60 employees.

Climan was a top agent at CAA before launching investment vehicle Entertainment Media Ventures in 1999. He was a producer on Martin Scorsese’s “The Aviator” and an executive producer on “Robbery Homicide Division.”

“Open Screenplay is at the cutting edge of innovation and offers significant access and value to the entertainment industry by connecting writers, media companies, talent, and audiences in one community like never before,” Climan said. “It is an incredibly exciting creative platform that can deliver on the industry’s need to be more global in the entertainment we create.”

Other backers include documentary filmmaker and Peabody winner Julia Bacha; Richard Kletter, screenwriter and former USC School of Cinematic Arts screenwriting professor; and Writers Guild Award winner Andy Wolk, a Sundance Labs creative adviser.

Open Screenplay allows scripts to be developed privately or publicly on the platform. If the screenplay is public, everyone on the platform gets to vote on how it’s developed, giving the writer real-world insights into how people are responding.

Sabawi told Variety that the long-term goal is to monetize Open Screenplay by getting the screenplays produced, with credits determined by the contributions made on the site.

Sabawi is the son of Palestinian refugees from Gaza. He describes himself as a serial entrepreneur who is the co-founder of the TABO and Masyoun Gardens projects, and president of MENA Geothermal. He was chosen as a World Economic Forum Young Global Leader for 2015 and was invited to attend the 48th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting at Davos last year.

Popular on Variety

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

More Film

  • Sandy Climan

    Writing Platform Open Screenplay Launches With Backing From Sandy Climan

    With backing from longtime Hollywood player Sandy Climan, Khaled Sabawi has quietly launched Open Screenplay as a free online platform for aspiring screenwriters. Open Screenplay is aimed at helping writers create better stories through its story-writing process and tools. It has launched a contest with a $2,000 prize and has more than 100 screenplays in various [...]

  • Kevin Hart Fatherhood

    Kevin Hart to Star in Paul Weitz's 'Fatherhood'

    Kevin Hart is ready to show off his serious side. The comedian will star in Sony Pictures’ “Fatherhood,” a big-screen adaptation of the Matt Logelin bestseller “Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love.” The film, which centers on a widower who must raise his daughter after his wife dies in childbirth, is [...]

  • Glass Movie

    Box Office: M. Night Shyamalan's 'Glass' Cracks $3.7 Million on Thursday Night

    M. Night Shyamalan’s “Glass” cracked $3.7 million at 3,200 North American sites on Thursday night. Universal’s “Glass” brings together the narratives of Shyamalan’s “Unbreakable,” which was released in 2000, and 2016’s “Split.” The supernatural thriller unites stars Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis, James McAvoy, and Sarah Paulson. The film is set to open in 3,841 [...]

  • Indie Sales Acquires Berlinale-Bound Coming-of-Age Drama

    Indie Sales Acquires Berlinale-Bound Coming-of-Age Drama 'A Colony'

    Paris-based company Indie Sales has acquired the coming-of-age drama “A Colony” which will be making its international premiere at the Berlin Film Festival in the generation section. “A Colony” marks the feature debut of Geneviève Dulude-De Celles, whose short film “The Cut” won a prize at Sundance in 2014. Set in Sorel Tracy, a Quebec [...]

  • Bac Launches 'Alice And The Mayor,'

    Bac Launches 'Alice and the Mayor,' 'My Days of Glory' at UniFrance Rendez-Vous (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based Bac Films is launching a slate of new acquisitions at the UniFrance Rendez-Vous in Paris, including Nicolas Pariser’s “Alice And The Mayor” with Fabrice Luchini, and Antoine de Bary’s concept comedy “My Days of Glory” with Vincent Lacoste. “Alice And The Mayor” stars Luchini as Paul Théraneau, a prominent French mayor who has run [...]

  • Viacom International Studios New Management Structure

    Federico Cuervo to Head New Management Structure at Viacom International Studios

    Viacom International Media Networks (VIMN) –Americas has announced a new management structure for its fast-expanding Viacom International Studios (VIS) which will see Federico Cuervo filling the role of senior vice president-head of VIS, reporting to Darío Turovelzky, newly named SVP of global contents at VIMN Americas. Turovelzky remains co-chief of VIMN. Under the new structure, [...]

  • Berlin: Edko Films Picks up Zhang

    Berlin: Edko Films Picks Up Zhang Yimou’s ‘One Second’

    Hong Kong studio Edko Films has picked up international rights to “One Second,” the newest movie by top Chinese director Zhang Yimou. The film will have its world premiere in competition in Berlin, it was announced this week. “One Second” is pitched as Zhang’s personal love letter to cinema, and as a return to his [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad