×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Writers Guild Blasts Talent Agencies Over Packaging Fees

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent Fight Contract
CREDIT: Cheyne Gateley/Variety

A Writers Guild of America negotiator has blasted Hollywood agencies over how they have characterized what would happen if packaging fees are eliminated.

David Shore, co-chair of the guild’s negotiating committee, said in a message Thursday to WGA members that he strongly disagreed with the agents’ contention that eliminating packaging fees won’t result in more money going to writers, and that it will just go back to the studio.

“That seems either naïve or disingenuous,” he said. “The agencies have been able to get the studios to pay these fees in exchange for delivering us to the studios. The value of that service remains unchanged. But more than seeming wrong, I know it’s wrong.”

Shore, the creator of “House,” “Sneaky Pete” and “The Good Doctor,” said the agents are incorrect, based on his own history.

“I insisted that a show I was developing not be packaged,” he said. “And, as a direct result, I received control of the points that were normally allotted to the agencies. Furthermore, I have been able to increase my budget by an amount equal to an imputed packaging fee. That extra money now goes to the show, where it belongs, to use as we see fit, not to an agency.

Related

Shore’s message came a day after the Association of Talent Agents rebuffed characterizations made by the guild that the talks were at an “impasse” and that agents were withdrawing from the negotiations. Leaders of the WGA and ATA both asserted Wednesday that they were ready to resume talks but no date has been set for the next negotiation. The guild and the ATA have held two acrimonious sessions on Feb. 5 and Feb. 19 that only managed to raise the level of rancor.

The WGA has been seeking to revamp the rules of engagement for agents with WGA members with changes that would effectively end all film and TV packaging deals, in which agencies receive both upfront and backend fees, and bar agencies from any financial interest in any entity or individual “engaged in the production or distribution of motion pictures.”

The ATA has said that packaging provides “tremendous” benefits to artists in all lines of work – including directors, producers, actors and writers who each save their 10% commission if their agency is one of the packaging agents on a particular show.

“If packaging fees are eliminated, the consequence is simple – writers will have to pay more money out of their pockets,” the ATA said. “Studios, on the other hand, would pay less – they would retain the fee and share of the profits that would otherwise go to the packaging agency, and artists would have to pay the standard 10% commission on their earnings. Contrary to myths being circulated, those packaging fees likely would not be redistributed in any way to talent.”

“The studios would keep the money they pay the agencies now. The studios likely will have to pay for more development executives or more creative producers, who will have to do the work packaging agents do now. Studios will recoup these costs at writers’ expense.”

The WGA and the ATA face an April 6 contract expiration deadline to hammer out a new franchise agreement governing the rules for agents representing WGA members. The WGA has scheduled a March 25 vote for members to implement its own code of conduct spelling out new rules, which will require members to fire their agents if they haven’t signed on to the code.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Writers Guild Blasts Talent Agencies Over Packaging Fees

    A Writers Guild of America negotiator has blasted Hollywood agencies over how they have characterized what would happen if packaging fees are eliminated. David Shore, co-chair of the guild’s negotiating committee, said in a message Thursday to WGA members that he strongly disagreed with the agents’ contention that eliminating packaging fees won’t result in more [...]

  • EARS TO YOU – In Disney’s

    Disney's 'Dumbo' Could Fly to $58 Million in Opening Weekend

    Disney’s live-action “Dumbo” is heading for as much as $58 million in North America on its opening weekend on March 29-31, early tracking showed Thursday. The first estimates from tracking services were unusually varied, with one estimating “Dumbo” to fall in the $28 million to $33 million range in its first weekend. “Dumbo,” directed by [...]

  • Eva Longoria

    Eva Longoria Joins Tessa Thompson in Jazz Drama 'Sylvie' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Eva Longoria has joined the cast of the forthcoming Tessa Thompson drama “Sylvie.” From writer-director Eugene Ashe, the indie follows a young woman (Thompson) who meets an aspiring saxophonist (former NBA player and actor Nnamdi Asomugha) working at her farther’s Harlem record shop in the storied New York jazz age of the late ’50s. After [...]

  • michael b jordan coach spike lee

    Spike Lee Teams Up With Michael B. Jordan on New Short Film

    Newly minted Oscar winner Spike Lee is teaming up with “Black Panther” star Michael B. Jordan on a new short film for Coach that explores the way we hold words and objects close to our hearts – and how they can impact the way we live our lives. Titled “Words Matter,” the 90-second spot was released [...]

  • Charlie Corwin

    Former Imagine CEO Charlie Corwin Joins 'Crazy Rich Asians' Producer SK Global

    Former Imagine Entertainment chief executive officer Charlie Corwin has joined “Crazy Rich Asians” producer SK Global as co-CEO. SK Global co-chairmen Sidney Kimmel and Robert Friedland and CEO and president John Penotti made the announcement Thursday and said the hire is part of SKE’s push to aggressively expand its worldwide production of premium content for [...]

  • Office Space Movie 1999

    Texas Film Awards to Honor 'Office Space,' John Lee Hancock, Brooklyn Decker

    The Austin Film Society’s Texas Film Awards will mark their 19th iteration in the Texas capital tonight, with John Lee Hancock, Brooklyn Decker and Mike Judge’s cult classic “Office Space” as the evening’s honorees. Co-founded by Richard Linklater in 1985, the AFS supports a variety of initiatives throughout the year, ranging from screenings to filmmaker [...]

  • Us Movie Jodan Peele Lupita Nyongo

    SXSW: From 'Us' to 'Pet Sematary,' 2019 Festival Offers Heavy-Hitting Slate

    This year, the SXSW Film Festival’s selection committee sorted through 2,500 feature film submissions and 6,500 shorts to arrive at its program of 134 features and 110 shorts, which will unspool over nine days beginning March 8. For a festival that was initially seen as a younger sibling to the Austin conference’s music component, the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad