×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Writers Guild Sets Member Meetings Over Expiring Talent Agent Agreement

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Variety Talent Agencies Cover Story Illustration
CREDIT: JAMES GRAHAM for Variety

Writers Guild of America leaders have set a trio of member meetings in coming weeks to discuss the guild’s proposals to revamp rules for talent agents.

The meetings will take place on Feb. 9 at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills, Calif.; on Feb. 12 at the Writers Guild of America East headquarters in New York; and on Feb. 13 at the Sheraton Universal in Los Angeles.

During the past year, the WGA has been pressuring Hollywood’s agencies to revamp the rules for agents. That effort is a reaction to Hollywood’s two largest agencies — WME and CAA — moving aggressively into production. As Variety noted in a 2018 cover story, that creates the potential for conflicts of interest that arise when the same company represents the creative talent on one side of the table and is the employer on the other.

The guild notified the Association of Talent Agents last April that it wanted to renegotiate its 42-year-old franchise agreement and sent the ATA a 12-month notice to terminate the existing deal, known as the Artists’ Manager Basic Agreement. The terms and conditions of the current agreement will remain in effect through April 6, but will expire if a new agreement is not reached.

Related

WGA leaders have not explained what will happen if a new agreement isn’t reached at that point.

The key WGA proposal says, “no agency shall accept any money or thing of value from the employer of a client” — which would effectively end all packaging deals, in which agencies receive both upfront and backend fees. The WGA is also proposing that “no agency shall derive any revenue or other benefit from a client’s involvement in or employment on a motion picture project, other than a percentage commission based on the client’s compensation.”

The WGA has also proposed that, “no agency shall have an ownership or other financial interest in, or shall be owned by or affiliated with, any entity or individual engaged in the production or distribution of motion pictures.”

Agents have insisted that they’re merely responding to how Hollywood is finding financing amid a rapidly shifting business environment. Karen Stuart, exec director of the ATA, said in an August letter that agents have a longstanding partnership with writers.

“The ATA and its member agencies have been your partner in championing writers and their careers for more than 60 years,” she said. “We are proud of the relationship we have enjoyed with the WGA and proud of our agencies’ record of success in representing their clients — your members. Every day, our agencies are on the front lines, fighting for writers’ needs: opportunity, creative freedom, and, of course, fair compensation.”

She also detailed the profound shifts in Hollywood that both sides are facing.

“Media consolidation and other seismic changes in the development, production, and distribution ecosystem have significantly altered the landscape writers — both new and established — face every day,” Stuart said in her letter. “As the writer’s role is central and indispensable, we know that it is of utmost importance to the WGA that writers continue to be able to create freely, access the most advantageous opportunities, and maximize their compensation; the agencies that represent writers, day in and day out, fully share those beliefs.”

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • Netflix Rolls Out 'Celebrate the Oscars'

    Netflix Rolls Out 'Celebrate the Oscars' Sidebar

    In preparation for the 91st annual Academy Awards later this month, streaming giant Netflix has launched a new sidebar dedicated to honoring the legacy of Hollywood’s biggest night. “Celebrate the Oscars” is a landing page, available as of today on the service, that spotlights a wide variety of past Oscar winners and nominees. Featured titles [...]

  • Gina Rodríguez (GLORIA) and Ismael Cruz

    Box Office: 'Miss Bala' Shoots Down $650,000 on Thursday Night

    Gina Rodriguez’s “Miss Bala” has opened with a modest $650,000 at 2,050 North American locations on Thursday night. Sony’s drug-cartel thriller, which expands to 2,203 sites on Friday, is the weekend’s only new wide release. Forecasts have estimated “Miss Bala” will draw between $6 million and $10 million over the weekend. Sony’s guidance has been [...]

  • Conerstone Boards Elisabeth Moss Psychological Drama

    Cornerstone Films Boards Elisabeth Moss Psychological Drama ‘Shirley’

    Cornerstone Films has boarded sales on Josephine Decker’s “Shirley,” the psychological drama starring Elisabeth Moss as famed horror author Shirley Jackson, whose “The Haunting of Hill House” was recently turned into a Netflix series. “Shirley” is based on the screenplay by Sarah Gubbins (“I Love Dick”), adapted from the novel by Susan Scarf Merrell. Michael Stuhlbarg [...]

  • Hobbs and Shaw trailer

    Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham's 'Hobbs & Shaw' Trailer Packs a Punch

    The action-packed first trailer for “Fast & Furious” spinoff “Hobbs & Shaw” has finally arrived, and it was worth the wait. The film finds the unlikely duo of Dwayne Johnson’s former U.S. Diplomatic Security Service agent Luke Hobbs and Jason Statham’s ex-MI6 agent Deckard Shaw teaming up to save the world (Hobbs’ fourth time) from a new baddie: Idris Elba’s international terrorist Brixton. Unlike most “bad [...]

  • Berlin: Arclight Boards Wang Quan’an’s Competition

    Berlin: Arclight Boards Wang Quan’an’s Competition Film ‘Ondog’

    Mongolian-set “Ondog,” directed by China’s Wang Quan’an, is to be represented in international markets by Los Angeles- and Sydney-based Arclight Films. The film will have its world premiere in competition at the Berlin Film Festival. The story launches with events reminiscent of a thriller, when a young policeman is sent to investigate the murder of [...]

  • Corporate Animals review

    Sundance Film Review: 'Corporate Animals'

    When the employees of Incredible Edibles, a comestible silverware start-up, get trapped in a cave during a team-building retreat, it doesn’t take long for these environmentalists to consider cannibalism. Patrick Brice’s “Corporate Animals” is a thin satire on the dog-eat-dog — make that man-eat-man — selfishness of modern capitalism, with a deliciously nasty lead performance [...]

  • Studiocanal Names Anna Marsh as New

    Studiocanal Names Anna Marsh as U.K. Managing Director

    Anna Marsh has been named Studiocanal’s new managing director in the U.K. Marsh is being upped from executive vice president of international distribution. She will start her new London-based position on March 1. The MD post was initially to be filled by Elizabeth Trotman, Studiocanal’s point person in Australia and New Zealand, but that move fell [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad