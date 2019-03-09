×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: Writers Guild Plans Report Blasting Big Four Talent Agencies

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
WGA Writers Contract Talks
CREDIT: Jim Cooke for Variety

In today’s film news roundup, the Writers Guild will keep blasting away at major talent agencies, Universal promotes four execs and Jennifer E. Smith sets up a pair of YA projects.

WGA BATTLE

The Writers Guild of America will release a report Tuesday detailing its assertions of conflicts of interest at CAA, WME, UTA and ICM Partners.

The report is titled “No Conflict, No Interest.” “As industry profits have soared, billions in outside investment has flowed into the biggest talent agencies that have become singularly focused on expanding their bottom line, often at the expense of the clients,” the WGA said.

The WGA has been seeking to revamp the rules of engagement for agents with WGA members with changes that would effectively end all film and TV packaging deals, in which agencies receive both upfront and backend fees, and bar agencies from any financial interest in any entity or individual “engaged in the production or distribution of motion pictures.”

The Association of Talent Agents has said that packaging provides “tremendous” benefits to artists in all lines of work – including directors, producers, actors and writers who each save their 10% commission if their agency is one of the packaging agents on a particular show.

Related

The WGA and the ATA face an April 6 contract expiration deadline to hammer out a new franchise agreement governing the rules for agents representing WGA members. The WGA has scheduled a March 25 vote for members to implement its own code of conduct spelling out new rules, which will require members to fire their agents if they haven’t signed on to the code.

“Cold Case” showrunner Meredith Stiehm, who’s a member of the WGA West board, and former WGA West President Chris Keyser will speak.

PROMOTIONS

Universal Pictures has promoted Erik Baiers to senior executive vice president of production development.

Additionally, Jay Polidoro and Sara Scott have been promoted to senior VP and Lexi Barta has been promoted to director of development. The quartet will continue to report to Peter Cramer, president of Universal Pictures.

Baiers joined the company in 2005. He is currently overseeing production on “Little,” “The Hunt,” “Yesterday” and “Cats.” Prior to Universal, Baiers was an executive at MGM.

PROJECTS SET

Producers Roger Lay, Jr., and Eric Carnagey have acquired rights to Jennifer E. Smith’s novels “This Is What Happy Looks Like” and “The Geography of You and Me.”

Lay and Carnagey produced “Aliens Ate My Homework,” based on Bruce Coville’s best-seller, and the live action film adaptation is now streaming on Netflix.

Smith has written her first screenplay for the teen romance “This is What Happy Looks Like.” “The Geography of You and Me” centers on an unlikely couple that meets on an elevator rendered useless during a city-wide blackout. Smith is repped by ICM Partners.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • Jeffrey Katzenberg speaks at the Austin

    SXSW: Jeffrey Katzenberg, Meg Whitman Announce Quibi Projects Including 'Frat Boy Genius'

    Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman have unveiled a slate of short-form projects heading to Quibi, their upcoming video streaming service designed for mobile devices. The duo, in an opening day panel at SXSW Film, announced a “Thanks a Million” show from Jennifer Lopez’s company about the power of giving; an origin story to complement Telemundo’s [...]

  • Andy Serkis Thomas Brodie-Sangster

    Andy Serkis, Thomas Brodie-Sangster to Star in 'Mouse Guard'

    Andy Serkis and Thomas Brodie-Sangster will star in Fox’s fantasy-action movie “Mouse Guard” with “Maze Runner’s” Wes Ball directing. Fox started development on the movie, based on the “Mouse Guard” graphic novel series, in 2016 with “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” writer Gary Whitta on board to pen the adaptation. Matt Reeves, director of [...]

  • 'The Mother Code' Movie in the

    Steven Spielberg's Amblin Developing Sci-Fi Movie 'The Mother Code' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Steven Spielberg’s Amblin Partners has acquired the worldwide film rights for the science-fiction novel “The Mother Code,” Variety has learned exclusively. The story, written by Silicon Valley biochemist Carole Stivers, will be published next year. Amy Louise Johnson, who has credits on the Syfy series “Nightflyers,” has been hired to write the script for Amblin. [...]

  • Kat CandlerOprah Winfrey and the cast

    'Queen Sugar' Showrunner Kat Candler to Helm 'Splitfoot' at Fox Searchlight (EXCLUSIVE)

    Kat Candler is set to rewrite and direct Fox Searchlight’s “Splitfoot,” sources tell Variety. The pic is inspired by a 1936 New Yorker article written by journalist and bestselling author Carl Carmer about the first documented haunted house. The story follows a jaded reporter who, after having a disturbing encounter that raises the prospect that [...]

  • Million Dollar Baby

    Lakeshore Entertainment Shops Film Library, Eyes Expansion Into Television (EXCLUSIVE)

    Lakeshore Entertainment has put its film library on the block as it seeks to expand its activities in television. The company quietly began shopping its 300-title library earlier this year. Moelis & Co. is handling the sale process. “Over the past 20 years, Lakeshore has built a top-tier 300-title motion picture library through production and [...]

  • Aretha FranklinNational Portrait Gallery's American Portrait

    Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect' Set for Summer 2020

    MGM has set its Aretha Franklin biopic “Respect” for an Aug. 14, 2020, release. Stage director Liesl Tommy boarded the film earlier this year. The studio set the project in motion a year ago when it was announced that Jennifer Hudson, who won a supporting actress Oscar for “Dreamgirls,” had been personally selected for the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad