‘Once Upon a Time,’ ‘Farewell,’ ‘Judy’ Excluded From Writers Guild Awards

The scripts for Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” Lulu Wang’s “The Farewell” and Tom Edge’s “Judy” have been excluded from the Writers Guild of America Awards.

Unlike other guilds, the WGA excludes as candidates any screenplays not produced under its jurisdiction or that of another guild. That’s because the WGA has the ultimate authority over determining which writers receive screenplay credit, if the script is produced under WGA jurisdiction. Non-members are also not eligible.

WGA leaders have said that if the script is not produced under a guild contract, there’s no certainty as to authorship.

Other original scripts that have been excluded from voting are: Pedro Almodovar’s “Pain and Glory”; “The Peanut Butter Falcon” from writers Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz; “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” by Jimmie Fails, Rob Richert and Joe Talbot; Trey Edward Shults’ “Waves” and “Midsommar” by Ari Aster.

Adapted scripts that are not on WGA ballots include “Downton Abbey” by Julian Fellowes. Animated scripts for “Toy Story 4” and “Frozen 2” are not eligible as the WGA lacks jurisdiction over most animated films.

Popular on Variety

Tarantino has never received a WGA screenplay nomination as he is not a member. He’s been nominated for three screenplay Academy Awards and won for “Pulp Fiction” and “Django Unchained” in the original screenplay category.

Last year’s WGA exclusions included “The Favourite,” “Sorry to Bother You,” “Isle of Dogs,” “Hereditary,” “Leave No Trace,” “Death of Stalin” and “Incredibles 2.”

A total of 64 original scripts and 44 adapted screenplays are eligible. WGA members began receiving their ballots this week.

Nominations will be announced on Jan. 6, with the awards shows set for Feb. 1. The news was first reported by Deadline.