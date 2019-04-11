×
Writers Guild, Agents Set to Resume Talks as Time Runs Out

WGA Agents Contract Tug of War Placeholder Negotiation
CREDIT: Gary Musgrave for Variety

Leaders of the Writers Guild and Hollywood agents are set to resume talks Thursday with a deadline looming to reach a deal over the next two days — or face potential chaos when the weekend starts.

The two sides held off on meeting Wednesday. They had held three sessions in the four previous days and had began discussion on the key issues of packaging fees and ownership of production companies. It’s unclear whether the negotiators can find a compromise during the next two days.

The negotiators are facing an April 12 deadline to hammer out a deal before the WGA imposes a new Agency Code of Conduct — which will eliminate packaging fees along with banning ownership of production companies by WME, CAA and UTA.

The sides had been facing an April 6 contract expiration deadline, but an eleventh-hour gathering on that day led to the WGA agreeing to a six-day delay in the implementation of the code.

The two groups are trying to avoid the disruption of having thousands of WGA members fire their agents en masse. The guild has vowed to implement its new Code if it can’t reach a deal with the ATA on a new agency franchise agreement. Hollywood’s largest agencies, represented by the Association of Talent Agents, have balked at the guild’s Code of Conduct reforms.

WGA West executive director David Young has also told Variety that the guild has a lawsuit ready to file if a deal isn’t reached.

