×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Writers Guild Warns of More Legal Action Against ‘Bad Behaviors’ of Some Agents

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder
CREDIT: Cheyne Gateley for Variety

The Writers Guild of America is warning of more legal action against non-franchised talent agencies in another sign of the deepness of the WGA-agency dispute.

The guild directed its nearly 15,000 members on April 12, when negotiations collapsed, to terminate relations with agents who refused to sign its new Code of Conduct, which bars agencies from accepting packaging fees and engaging in ownership of affiliate production companies. Less than 70 agencies have signed the code, with Verve being the most prominent to do so.

The WGA filed a lawsuit filed on April 17 against CAA, WME, UTA and ICM Partners alleging that the practice of agencies collecting packaging fees violates state and federal law. The WGA announced Friday that it has received reports that unidentified agencies have been trying to commission or take package fees on deals negotiated after April 12.

“In addition, it appears some industry attorneys and managers are complicit in attempts to secure packages and unearned commissions for non-franchised agencies,” the guild said. “If these bad behaviors continue, the guild will advise the full membership which agencies, law firms or managers are acting contrary to their fiduciary duties, and we will take the appropriate legal action to protect members’ interests.”

Related

Member-reported examples of inappropriate conduct include: an agency claiming it is due a commission even though the essential deal points were negotiated by other representatives after April 12; an agency claiming the WGA is granting waivers to allow agencies to complete deals on projects they set up prior to April 12; and an agency trying to take a package on a new project from a writer under an overall deal.

“It’s particularly egregious that certain agents, attorneys and managers are focusing these ploys on younger or less experienced writers, though experienced writers have also been affected,” the WGA said. “Working Rule 23 prohibits guild members from being represented by non-franchised agencies, and that includes paying commissions to those agencies where they are not due.”

Negotiations between agents, repped by the Association of Talent Agents, and the WGA are scheduled to resume on June 7.

Popular on Variety

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

  • Will Smith poses on the red

    Will Smith on the Challenges of Taking on Robin Williams' Genie for 'Aladdin'

  • Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse'

    Willem Dafoe on Making 'The Lighthouse' With Robert Pattinson

  • Quentin Tarantino Reject ‘Once Upon a

    Quentin Tarantino Rejects Reporter's Question About Margot Robbie’s Role in ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

More Film

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Writers Guild Warns of More Legal Action Against 'Bad Behaviors' of Some Agents

    The Writers Guild of America is warning of more legal action against non-franchised talent agencies in another sign of the deepness of the WGA-agency dispute. The guild directed its nearly 15,000 members on April 12, when negotiations collapsed, to terminate relations with agents who refused to sign its new Code of Conduct, which bars agencies [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Film News Roundup: Miramax Partners on 'Pulp Fiction' Consumer Products

    In today’s film news roundup, “Pulp Fiction” consumer products are coming, HollyShorts will offer a development deal, Sundance makes a FilmFreeway deal and “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” gets a release date. CONSUMER PRODUCTS Miramax has partnered with White Space Entertainment to manage its film portfolio in the consumer product space starting with “Pulp [...]

  • WGA Agents Contract Tug of War

    Writers Guild Agrees to June 7 Date to Resume Talks With Agents

    The Writers Guild of America has agreed to resume stalled talks with Hollywood agents on June 7 at an unspecified location, Variety has learned. The WGA negotiating committee told members on May 29 that the agencies had proposed that date, but didn’t say then that the guild had agreed to the meeting, which has left [...]

  • Miranda Bailey

    'Swiss Army Man' Producer Walks Off Film Project Over Georgia Abortion Law (EXCLUSIVE)

    Indie producer Miranda Bailey has dropped out of the drama “Time Capsule” a month before its scheduled location shoot in Georgia in protest of the state’s controversial “heartbeat” bill which was signed into law this month, Variety has learned. Pre-production is currently underway in Georgia in the midst of a media firestorm over the legislation, [...]

  • Transilvania Film Festival Beats Back Gray

    Transilvania Film Festival Beats Back Gray Skies for Upbeat Opener

    CLUJ, Romania – The storm clouds that had spent the better part of the afternoon trundling across Transilvania couldn’t be kept at bay Friday night, though several hundred festival-goers – armed with umbrellas and ponchos – arrived for the opening of the Transilvania Intl. Film Festival hoping for the best. “People are ready to go [...]

  • Rocketman Elton John Biopic

    Elton John, 'Rocketman' Filmmakers Blast Russia's Censorship of Sex Scenes

    Elton John and the “Rocketman” filmmakers have rebuked a Russian distributor for cutting scenes with gay sex and men kissing from the biopic. “We reject in the strongest possible terms the decision to pander to local laws and censor ‘Rocketman’ for the Russian market, a move we were unaware of until today,” read a statement [...]

  • Box Office: 'Godzilla: King of the

    'Godzilla: King of the Monsters' Biting Into $50 Million in North America

    “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” is living up to its name, roaring to around $50 million in its opening weekend at 4,108 North American sites, early estimates showed Friday. The Warner Bros.-Legendary sequel to 2014’s “Godzilla” should top the second weekend of Disney’s “Aladdin” at about $41 million along with newcomers “Rocketman” at around $22 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad