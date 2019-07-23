×

Writers Guild Announces 2020 Awards Show Date

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Elsie Fisher and Bo Burnham2019 Writers Guild Awards, Show, The Beverly Hilton, Los Angeles, USA - 17 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

The 72nd Annual Writers Guild Awards will take place in coinciding ceremonies in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton and the Edison Ballroom in New York on Feb. 1, the Writers Guild of America announced.

The WGA will begin voting in November and will reveal this year’s TV nominees Dec. 5 and film Jan. 6.

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” scribes Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty won best adapted screenplay at this year’s awards, while Bo Burnham won best original screenplay for his coming-of-age drama, “Eighth Grade.” The film also earned Burnham the Director’s Guild Award for outstanding directorial achievement of a first-time feature film director. Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” took home the 2019 WGA award for best comedy series. The show now leads the comedy category at this year’s Primetime Emmys with 20 nominations.

The Directors Guild Awards will also announce TV, commercial and documentary nominees on Jan. 6. The following day, the Producers Guild Awards will unveil their nominations for animated movies, TV series, specials and TV movies.

The Golden Globes will be the first major broadcast of the 2020 awards season, airing live on Jan. 5. The DGA Awards will be held on Jan. 25, with the SAG and Grammy Awards immediately following on Jan. 26. The 92nd Academy Awards will wrap up the shortened season, taking place on Feb. 9, 2020.

 

More Film

  • Elsie Fisher and Bo Burnham2019 Writers

    Writers Guild Announces 2020 Awards Show Date

    The 72nd Annual Writers Guild Awards will take place in coinciding ceremonies in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton and the Edison Ballroom in New York on Feb. 1, the Writers Guild of America announced. The WGA will begin voting in November and will reveal this year’s TV nominees Dec. 5 and film Jan. 6. [...]

  • Tarantino Movies Ranked Illustration

    All of Quentin Tarantino's Movies Ranked

    In the history of cinema, has any director done more to elevate the idea of movies as cool than Quentin Tarantino? Certainly, the idea that films could be made by fans dates back at least to the French New Wave, when a group of die-hard critics stepped behind the camera. A few years later, Spielberg, [...]

  • A Stranger on the Beach

    Anonymous Content Wins Film Rights to Michele Campbell's 'A Stranger on the Beach' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Anonymous Content has won the adaptive rights to the forthcoming Michele Campbell novel “A Stranger on the Beach.” In a competitive situation, Anonymous outbid multiple players for the thriller, which it will adapt for the big screen with in-house producers Alex Goldstone and Rosalie Swedlin. “Stranger” has been likened to sensual thrillers like “Fatal Attraction” [...]

  • Ridley Scott Matt Damon Ben Affleck

    Ridley Scott, Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and Nicole Holofcener Team on 'The Last Duel'

    Ridley Scott looks to have his next directing job, as he has signed on to direct “The Last Duel” with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck attached to star. Damon and Affleck co-wrote the script with Oscar-nominated Nicole Holofcener. Scott, Damon and Affleck all producing along with Scott’s producing partner Kevin Walsh. Drew Vinton is also [...]

  • Jonathan Taylor Thomas Ed Asner Elliott

    Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Ed Asner, Elliott Gould Seek SAG-AFTRA Board Seats

    Ed Asner, Elliott Gould and Jonathan Taylor Thomas are seeking SAG-AFTRA national board seats as members of presidential candidate Matthew Modine’s progressive Membership First slate. Asner is the former president of the Screen Actors Guild, serving two terms from 1981 to 1985, and winning five Emmys for his role as Lou Grant and two others [...]

  • Natalie Portman Thor Comic Con

    Comic-Con: Marvel 'Shock and Awe' Strategy Dominates Twitter Buzz

    Disney’s Marvel Studios handily won the hype trophy from this year’s Comic-Con International San Diego. Marvel Studios — which returned to the 2019 Comic-Con stage with a chock-full Phase 4 slate of announcements — dominated the discussion on Twitter out of the convention, capturing the biggest volume of buzz for nine of the top 10 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad