Writers Guild Announces 2020 Awards Show Date

The 72nd Annual Writers Guild Awards will take place in coinciding ceremonies in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton and the Edison Ballroom in New York on Feb. 1, the Writers Guild of America announced.

The WGA will begin voting in November and will reveal this year’s TV nominees Dec. 5 and film Jan. 6.

“Can You Ever Forgive Me?” scribes Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty won best adapted screenplay at this year’s awards, while Bo Burnham won best original screenplay for his coming-of-age drama, “Eighth Grade.” The film also earned Burnham the Director’s Guild Award for outstanding directorial achievement of a first-time feature film director. Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” took home the 2019 WGA award for best comedy series. The show now leads the comedy category at this year’s Primetime Emmys with 20 nominations.

The Directors Guild Awards will also announce TV, commercial and documentary nominees on Jan. 6. The following day, the Producers Guild Awards will unveil their nominations for animated movies, TV series, specials and TV movies.

The Golden Globes will be the first major broadcast of the 2020 awards season, airing live on Jan. 5. The DGA Awards will be held on Jan. 25, with the SAG and Grammy Awards immediately following on Jan. 26. The 92nd Academy Awards will wrap up the shortened season, taking place on Feb. 9, 2020.