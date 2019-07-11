Woody Harrelson Joins Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Netflix Thriller ‘Kate’

Woody Harrelson is joining Mary Elizabeth Winstead in the Netflix assassin thriller “Kate,” directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan (“The Huntsman: Winter’s War”).

The story revolves around a female assassin, who, after being poisoned and given less than 24 hours to live, must go on a manhunt through the streets of Tokyo to take vengeance on her murderer before she dies. Variety first reported that Winstead had come on board in April.

The movie will be produced by Bryan Unkeless, who worked with Winstead on the upcoming DC movie “Birds of Prey,” along with “Hobbs & Shaw” and “Deadpool 2” producer Kelly McCormick and Patrick Newall. “Hobbs & Shaw” director David Leitch is exec producing with Scott Morgan.

Netflix bought the project in 2017 after winning an aggressive bidding war. Netflix has also hired stunt coordinator and second unit director Jonathan Eusebio (“John Wick” franchise, “Black Panther”); special effects make-up designer Damian Martin, who won an Academy Award for “Mad Max: Fury Road”; visual effects producer Taylor Rockwell, production designer Dominic Watkins and Lyle Vincent as cinematographer.

Harrelson has been nominated for Oscars for best actor for “The People vs. Larry Flynt” and supporting actor for “The Messenger” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.” He also starred in last year’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Harrelson earned five Emmy Award nominations and won once for his role in “Cheers.”