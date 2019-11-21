Pluto TV Picks Up Films for Woody Allen Season on U.K. Service (EXCLUSIVE)

Viacom-owned streamer Pluto TV has inked a deal with Signature Entertainment for a collection of Woody Allen movies from the 1990s and will put them out in a dedicated season on its AVOD service in the U.K.

Woody Allen Fridays start on the service this week, with the filmmaker’s pictures playing on the Pluto TV Movies channel. The first double-bill will comprise comedy-drama “Celebrity” and crime comedy “Bullets Over Broadway.”

Pluto TV has a suite of themed online channels, spanning general and special interests. With a linear schedule, it is positioned as an online alternative to traditional TV and a straightforward lean-back alternative to the SVOD platforms.

The Woody Allen double-bills will play each Friday for four weeks. Films that will feature include “Mighty Aphrodite,“ “Sweet and Lowdown,” “Everyone Says I Love You,” and “Deconstructing Harry.” Barbara Kopple’s portrait of the auteur himself, “Wild Man Blues,” will close out the four-week spotlight on Dec. 6.

Putting the spotlight on one filmmaker in this way is a first for Pluto TV in the U.K. It has added content from the Viacom stable since being acquired by the U.S. giant, but, as with the Signature deal, continues to do deals with third parties.

The AVOD space in which Pluto TV operates has heated up considerably this year, with the likes of Tubi and Rakuten expanding and new entrants joining the fray, such as Watch4free, which launched this week.