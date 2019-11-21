×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Pluto TV Picks Up Films for Woody Allen Season on U.K. Service (EXCLUSIVE)

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Magnolia/Sweetland/Doumanian Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Viacom-owned streamer Pluto TV has inked a deal with Signature Entertainment for a collection of Woody Allen movies from the 1990s and will put them out in a dedicated season on its AVOD service in the U.K.

Woody Allen Fridays start on the service this week, with the filmmaker’s pictures playing on the Pluto TV Movies channel. The first double-bill will comprise comedy-drama “Celebrity” and crime comedy “Bullets Over Broadway.”

Pluto TV has a suite of themed online channels, spanning general and special interests. With a linear schedule, it is positioned as an online alternative to traditional TV and a  straightforward lean-back alternative to the SVOD platforms.

The Woody Allen double-bills will play each Friday for four weeks. Films that will feature include “Mighty Aphrodite,“ “Sweet and Lowdown,” “Everyone Says I Love You,” and “Deconstructing Harry.” Barbara Kopple’s portrait of the auteur himself, “Wild Man Blues,” will close out the four-week spotlight on Dec. 6.

Putting the spotlight on one filmmaker in this way is a first for Pluto TV in the U.K. It has added content from the Viacom stable since being acquired by the U.S. giant, but, as with the Signature deal, continues to do deals with third parties.

The AVOD space in which Pluto TV operates has heated up considerably this year, with the likes of Tubi and Rakuten expanding and new entrants joining the fray, such as Watch4free, which launched this week.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Pluto TV Picks Up Collection of

    Pluto TV Picks Up Films for Woody Allen Season on U.K. Service (EXCLUSIVE)

    Viacom-owned streamer Pluto TV has inked a deal with Signature Entertainment for a collection of Woody Allen movies from the 1990s and will put them out in a dedicated season on its AVOD service in the U.K. Woody Allen Fridays start on the service this week, with the filmmaker’s pictures playing on the Pluto TV [...]

  • Chuck Lorre, Scott Stuber to Keynote

    Chuck Lorre, Scott Stuber to Keynote Variety Innovate Summit

    “The Big Bang Theory” co-creator and TV producer Chuck Lorre and the head of Netflix Films Scott Stuber will keynote Variety’s Innovate Summit presented by PwC on Dec. 5 in Los Angeles. Lorre will share the career experiences that lead to his co-creating and executive producing “The Big Bang Theory,” “Young Sheldon” and “Mom.” Lorre’s extensive [...]

  • John Williams poses on the red

    'Star Wars' Composer John Williams Nabs 71st Grammy Nom 58 Years After His First

    Composer John Williams received two Grammy nominations, as announced yesterday, bringing his grand total to 71 nominations, with 24 wins to date. Williams was nominated in the composing and arranging field. His “Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite,” written for the new “Star Wars”-themed park at Disneyland, was nominated for best instrumental composition, while his arrangement of [...]

  • Rian Johnson'Knives Out' premiere, BFI London

    Rian Johnson on 'Knives Out,' 'Star Wars' and Toxic Fandom

    Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” is a wickedly funny, fiendishly clever, and surprisingly prescient murder mystery. It succeeds as both a brilliantly constructed puzzle-box of a whodunit, offering up a big reveal that’s extremely satisfying, and as a incisive comment on the class divisions and prejudice that are roiling America. If that sounds medicinal, fear not. [...]

  • Parasite

    Bong Joon-ho's 'Parasite' Wins Best Film at Asia Pacific Screen Awards

    Bong Joon-ho’s “Parasite,” which earlier this year won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival, on Thursday added the Asia Pacific Screen Award for best film to its burgeoning trophy cabinet. “Parasite” producer Jang Young-hwan was on hand to accept the award at the end of a ritzy ceremony in Brisbane, Australia. The APSAs, [...]

  • Game of Thrones Season 6

    British Directors Guild Issues Guidelines for Filming Nudity and Simulated Sex

    Directors UK, the professional guild for screen directors in Britain, has launched guidelines for directing nude and simulated sex scenes to prevent unprofessional conduct in film and TV. Described as the “first of their kind in the U.K.,” the new guidelines “are born of the need to set clear and shared professional expectations that apply [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad