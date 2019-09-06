×

Woody Allen: ‘I’ve Done Everything the #MeToo Movement Would Love to Achieve’

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All

Woody Allen is maintaining that he is a self-proclaimed “poster boy” for the #MeToo movement and says he doesn’t care that parts of Hollywood and the film industry have shunned him.

“I’ve worked with hundreds of actresses; not one of them has ever complained about me, not a single complaint. I’ve worked with, employed women in the top capacities, in every capacity, for years and we’ve always paid them exactly the equal of men,” Allen said in an interview with France24. “I’ve done everything that the #MeToo movement would love to achieve with everybody.”

When asked if he regretted calling himself a “poster boy” for the #MeToo movement in a 2018 interview, the director stood by the statement, saying, “I should be.”

Amazon Studios shelved Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” for U.S. release after the #MeToo movement prompted renewed scrutiny over Allen’s 1991 alleged molestation of his then seven-year-old adopted daughter Dylan Farrow. The film is still set to open across Europe and will have its premiere at the Deauville Film Festival in France on Friday.

“To me, the movie is being released all over the world,” he said. “If people enjoy the movie, I think it will eventually be released in the U.S.”

Allen claims he doesn’t care about the financial toll of so many in Hollywood distancing themselves from him, including actors Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Hall, who both expressed regret over being involved with “A Rainy Day in New York” and have declined to promote the film.

“I couldn’t care less. I’ve never worked in Hollywood. I’ve always worked in New York, and it doesn’t matter to me for a second. If tomorrow nobody would finance my films and nobody would finance my theater plays or nobody would publish my books, I’d still get up and write because that’s what I do,” he said. “So I will always work. What happens to it commercially is another matter.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    'Hobbs & Shaw' Crosses $700 Million at Worldwide Box Office

    “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” has topped $700 million at the worldwide box office, thanks largely to an impressive international performance. Universal Pictures announced the milestone Friday, noting that the spinoff action-thriller has topped the global box office for four weeks and the international box office for three weeks. “Hobbs & Shaw” is [...]

  • Waiting for the Barbarians

    Venice Film Review: 'Waiting for the Barbarians'

    The time feels right for a film adaptation of J.M. Coetzee’s “Waiting for the Barbarians,” inasmuch as the undertaking is possible at all. Nearly 40 years after its publication, the South African writer’s slim but scorching allegory for imperialist denial and defeat feels grimly pertinent to a current political milieu in which the hubris of [...]

  • Feras Fayyad's "The Cave" Brings War

    With 'The Cave,' 'Last Men in Aleppo' Director Feras Fayyad Returns to Syria to Find a Hero

    Feras Fayyad’s “The Cave” plunges viewers into the midst of Syria’s civil war, reminding audiences of a brutal conflict that doesn’t appear frequently enough on cable news programs or in the headlines of Western newspapers. It viscerally illustrates the human cost of a struggle that is now in its eighth year. But Fayyad’s documentary, which [...]

  • L-R BILL HADER as Richie Tozier,

    Box Office: 'It: Chapter Two' Conjures $16.5 Million in Early International Launches

    Warner Bros.’ “It: Chapter Two” has launched solidly in international markets with $16.5 million, finishing in first place in 48 markets. The horror sequel opens in an additional 27 markets on Friday, including the U.K., Mexico and Spain. France opens the following week on Sept. 11 and Japan on Nov. 1. “It: Chapter Two” notched [...]

  • Isaiah Mustafa It Chapter 2

    Isaiah Mustafa on Moving From Football to Acting and Starring in 'It: Chapter Two'

    Isaiah Mustafa was a journeyman pro football wide receiver with a dream of becoming an actor. Then he landed the spot as the suave Old Spice spokesman who burst out of the shower wearing nothing but a bath towel and deodorant. The moment led to appearances in sitcoms like “Anger Management” and “Baby Daddy,” after [...]

  • 'The Crack: Inception'

    Filmax Acquires 'The Crack: Inception' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Barcelona-based studio Filmax has acquired international sales rights to José Luis Garci’s “The Crack: Inception,” the third part of a film noir trilogy whose first two installments represent for many the Spanish director’s finest achievement. Introducing the new film to buyers at Toronto, Filmax will also distribute it in Spain, opening the crime thriller on [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad