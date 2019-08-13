Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ Gets Hong Kong Release

Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” will hit theaters in Hong Kong on Oct. 3, and a mainland China release “is expected,” Chinese film website Mtime said, without naming a date.

The romantic comedy – which was shelved by Amazon in the U.S. – stars Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and Jude Law, and centers on a romance between Law, 46, and Fanning, who was 19 during production. The film was shot in 2017 and completed last year.

The movie is being released in Hong Kong by distributor Golden Scene.

Amazon put “A Rainy Day” on ice in the wake of the #MeToo movement and renewed attention to allegations that Allen sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow decades ago when she was seven. Allen denies the accusations and has not faced criminal charges.

Allen sued Amazon in February for at least $68 million, saying that the company had wrongfully breached a four-picture deal, which included “A Rainy Day in New York.” In April, Amazon fired back that it was “justified in terminating” the deal because of Allen’s public comments about #MeToo.

“Rainy Day” actors Chalamet, Gomez, Rebecca Hall and Griffin Newman donated their salaries from the film to charities such as Time’s Up and RAINN, the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network.

Globally, the film has set release dates in 19 countries so far between now and the end of the year, mostly in Europe, but also in South American nations such as Argentina and Colombia as well as Vietnam in Asia. A trailer subtitled in traditional Chinese characters — but not the simplified characters used in the mainland — has been released.