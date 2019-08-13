×

Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ Gets Hong Kong Release

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Woody Allen
CREDIT: Sundholm,Magnus/action press/REX/Shutterstock

Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” will hit theaters in Hong Kong on Oct. 3, and a mainland China release “is expected,” Chinese film website Mtime said, without naming a date. 

The romantic comedy – which was shelved by Amazon in the U.S. – stars Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and Jude Law, and centers on a romance between Law, 46, and Fanning, who was 19 during production. The film was shot in 2017 and completed last year.

The movie is being released in Hong Kong by distributor Golden Scene.

Amazon put “A Rainy Day” on ice in the wake of the #MeToo movement and renewed attention to allegations that Allen sexually abused his daughter Dylan Farrow decades ago when she was seven. Allen denies the accusations and has not faced criminal charges.

Allen sued Amazon in February for at least $68 million, saying that the company had wrongfully breached a four-picture deal, which included “A Rainy Day in New York.” In April, Amazon fired back that it was “justified in terminating” the deal because of Allen’s public comments about #MeToo.

“Rainy Day” actors Chalamet, Gomez, Rebecca Hall and Griffin Newman donated their salaries from the film to charities such as Time’s Up and RAINN, the Rape, Abuse, & Incest National Network.

Globally, the film has set release dates in 19 countries so far between now and the end of the year, mostly in Europe, but also in South American nations such as Argentina and Colombia as well as Vietnam in Asia. A trailer subtitled in traditional Chinese characters — but not the simplified characters used in the mainland — has been released.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Woody Allen

    Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ Gets Hong Kong Release

    Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” will hit theaters in Hong Kong on Oct. 3, and a mainland China release “is expected,” Chinese film website Mtime said, without naming a date.  The romantic comedy – which was shelved by Amazon in the U.S. – stars Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and Jude [...]

  • BLACKBIRD

    ‘Blackbird,’ with Kate Winslet, Susan Sarandon, Opens San Sebastian Festival

    MADRID  —  Starring Kate Winslet, Susan Sarandon and Mia Wasikowska, “Blackbird,” an English-language remake of Bille August’s 2014 Danish-language movie “Silent Heart,” will open the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival on Sept. 20. World premiering at the Toronto Intl. Film  Festival as a Gala Presentation, “Blackbird” will play in competition at what will be its [...]

  • Locarno Open Doors: Lao Cinema Takes

    Lao Cinema Steps Forward on International Stage at Locarno, Venice

    The fledgling film industry of Laos is poised to take further steps forward on the international stage after pioneering filmmaker Anysay Keola’s project “Red Mekong” was chosen to participate in Locarno Festival’s Open Doors program, which wraps Tuesday, and path breaker Mattie Do’s “The Long Walk” was selected to premiere at next month’s Venice Film [...]

  • Haugesund Launches New Nordic Films Program

    Haugesund Unveils New Nordic Films Lineup

    The 25th New Nordic Films, unspooling Aug. 20-23 parallel to the Norwegian International Film Festival in Haugesund, will kick off with the critically-lauded “A White, White Day” by Hlynur Pálmason. The Icelandic drama which world premiered at Cannes’ Critics’ Week, is among 19 films set to screen, of which 13 are world market premieres such as [...]

  • Locarno winner Akanga Boards Open Doors

    Locarno Winner Akanga Boards Open Doors Project ‘Tiger Stripes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fran Borgia, of prolific Singapore production house Akanga Film Asia, has boarded Amanda Nell Eu’s “Tiger Stripes,” a project entered in Locarno Festival’s Open Doors section, as co-producer. Akanga’s “A Land Imagined,” directed by Yeo Siew Hua, won three prizes at Locarno last year, including the coveted Golden Leopard for best film, amongst a slew [...]

  • Days of the Bagnold Summer

    'Yesterday' Producer on New Comedy 'Bagnold Summer' and His Next Projects

    Matthew James Wilkinson, one of the original producers of box-office hit “Yesterday,” has his latest movie, “Days of the Bagnold Summer,” premiering at the Locarno Festival on Wednesday. He talks to Variety about those movies, as well as upcoming projects, including a heist musical, a feminist horror pic, and a new film – as yet [...]

  • Post Malone Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga, Post Malone Among 2019 World Soundtrack Awards Nominees

    Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Kris Bowers are among the contenders for the 2019 World Soundtrack Awards. Other composers nominated for awards include Nicholas Britell (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Alan Silvestri (“Avengers: Endgame”) and John Powell (“How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World”) as well as Daniel Pemberton (“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse”) and Benjamin [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad