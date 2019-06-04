Woody Allen To Begin Filming New Movie This Summer

Woody Allen is returning to Spain this summer as production gears up for the director’s 51st film.

According to production studio Mediapro, the untitled film, which was first announced in February, will be a “comedy-romance,” following a married American couple who attend the San Sebastian film festival only to fall in love with different people. Filming is set to begin July 10 in Spain.

“She has an affair with a brilliant French movie director, and he falls in love with a beautiful Spanish woman who lives there,” the studio confirmed in a statement. “It is a comedy-romance that resolves itself in a funny but romantic way.”

Previously, Mediapro Studios worked alongside Allen for the films “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” and “Midnight In Paris,” which garnered strong reviews and several Oscar nominations. “At Mediapro we’ve been working with Woody Allen for 14 years. His films, like every project the group produces, have a unique personality,” said Mediapro founder Jaume Roures. “This latest movie has all the ingredients to be right up there along with what we’ve become accustomed to from a director of Woody Allen’s talent: an intelligent script and a first-rate international cast. In addition, we’re delighted to be able to shoot the movie in a city such as San Sebastian, which has such strong ties to cinema.”

Also joining Allen on the project is Cristoph Waltz, Elena Anaya, Louis Garrel, Gina Gershon, Sergi López and Wally Shawn as well as production company Gravier Productions.

Allen’s last film “A Rainy Day in New York” was shelved by Amazon after the renewed attention to the sexual molestation allegations leveled at Allen by his daughter Dylan Farrow. Allen denies the allegations. Several actors who worked with him in the past have said they would not be interested in working with him again. “A Rainy Day in New York” will be released in several European territories.