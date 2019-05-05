×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ to be Released in Italy (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Woody Allen
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

After being put on the shelf by Amazon, Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” is to be released in Italy in the fall via distributor Lucky Red, with other European territories also believed to have closed local distribution deals, a source familiar with the situation told Variety.

Following Amazon’s decision to halt the film’s release and cut ties with Allen, the romantic comedy starring Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez, and Jude Law is now being sold by Glen Basner’s FilmNation Entertainment, the source said, adding that other European deals had also been closed.

FilmNation did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Italy’s Lucky Red has confirmed Italian press reports that it will release “A Rainy Day in New York” on Oct. 3, leading to local speculation that the film could launch in September at the Venice Film Festival. The fest could not be immediately reached for comment. Lucky Red previously released Allen’s 2017 “Wonder Wheel,” starring Kate Winslet.

Related

Allen’s  “Anything Else” screened as the Lido opener in 2003.

Not much is known about the plot of “A Rainy Day in New York” except that it’s an ensemble romcom involving two young people who arrive in New York for the weekend and that it may include a narrative strand in which an older man, played by Law, has a relationship with a young woman, played by Fanning, who was 19 during production. The film was completed in 2018.

The Allen film has become toxic in the U.S. because of the renewed attention to the sexual molestation allegations leveled at Allen by his daughter Dylan Farrow. Allen denies the allegations.

Last June, Amazon broke its four-picture deal with Allen, which included “A Rainy Day in New York,” reportedly allowing Allen to dispose of the film as he pleased. In response, Allen recently sued the shopping giant’s streaming service for at least $68 million.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement and the resurfaced allegations that Allen molested his daughter nearly three decades ago, several actors have distanced themselves from the director, including Chalamet and Gomez, who donated their salaries for the film to Time’s Up and other organizations.

However, in an interview with The New York Times published last November, Law said that the shelving of the film by Amazon was a “terrible shame.” “I’d love to see it,” Law said. “People worked really hard and put a lot in, obviously himself [Allen] included.”

Allen is currently working on a new film being backed by Barcelona-based Mediapro, which has financed several other of his films, including “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” and “Midnight in Paris.”

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Film

  • Woody Allen

    Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York' to be Released in Italy (EXCLUSIVE)

    After being put on the shelf by Amazon, Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” is to be released in Italy in the fall via distributor Lucky Red, with other European territories also believed to have closed local distribution deals, a source familiar with the situation told Variety. Following Amazon’s decision to halt the [...]

  • Swallow

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Swallow'

    Pica, or the compulsion to consume things nowhere to be found on the food pyramid — like handfuls of dirt, stray pieces of jewelry, or a juicy double-A battery — serves as a metaphor for one woman’s struggle against the patriarchy in Carlo Mirabella-Davis’ “Swallow.” A bold and unconventional thriller made real by the evolution [...]

  • 'Yesterday' Review: A Fairy Tale in

    Tribeca Film Review: 'Yesterday'

    The Beatles wrote many of the greatest songs of all time, and they also wrote a lot of the greatest movie songs. To know that, all you have to do is see the title sequence of “A Hard Day’s Night,” which electrifies you from its opening THRUM!!!, or the Beatles blasting the sonic bliss of [...]

  • Madonna Andy Cohen Don Lemon

    Madonna, Andy Cohen, Don Lemon Honored at GLAAD Media Awards New York

    Following the Los Angeles ceremony in March, the 30th GLAAD Media Awards went to New York to continue honoring the celebrities, films, shows and media organizations that have made strides in supporting the LGBTQ+ community this past year. Drag superstar Shangela hosted the event, which presented Madonna with the Advocate for Change award and Andy [...]

  • 'A Dog's Journey' Review: Another Syrupy

    Film Review: 'A Dog's Journey'

    You know things are bad for women in Hollywood when there’s one female dog featured in canine cutefest “A Dog’s Journey,” and it still gets to be voiced by Josh Gad. That is, admittedly, an unavoidable consequence of this family franchise’s curious Buddhism-for-beginners premise: the idea that one mind and soul can be carried through [...]

  • Dave Grusin Doc Recaps a Life

    Dave Grusin Documentary Recounts a Life Spent Juggling Film Scores and Jazz Cats

    The title of the just-completed documentary “Dave Grusin: Not Enough Time” reflects the subject’s lament that there aren’t enough hours in the day or days in the year for all the music that needs to be made. That desire to stretch the clock might seem hyperbolic coming from other musicians, but not for someone whose [...]

  • At the Heart of Gold

    Tribeca Film Review: 'At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal'

    Dr. Larry Nassar was the prototypical wolf in sheep’s clothing, a respected physician, community figure, and friend who exploited the trust of children and adults alike in order to perpetrate sexual assaults against young female gymnasts. His infamous fall from grace, and the impact it had on those who suffered by his hand, is movingly [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad