Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ Set for Release in Germany

Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” has secured another European distribution deal, with Filmwelt/NFP picking up the film for theatrical release in Germany. Filmwelt/NFP is set to release the film this fall.

News of the acquisition comes a few days after Variety reported that Lucky Red would be releasing the film in Italy on Oct. 3, leading to speculation that the pic could bow at the Venice Film Festival.

Glen Basner’s FilmNation Entertainment is said to be selling “A Rainy Day in New York” after Amazon stepped away from its distribution deal amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Allen and allegations that he molested his daughter Dylan Farrow. The romantic drama stars Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Jude Law and Selena Gomez.

Filmwelt/NFP confirmed to Variety that it would release the film in Germany, which was first reported by local news outlets.

“Filmwelt/NFP is very pleased to be working with Woody Allen on ‘A Rainy Day in New York,’” Christoph Ott, Filmwelt/NFP’s head of distribution, told German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung. “He is for us one of the outstanding directors of our time.”

Ott also expressed delight at being “part of the family of international distributors that will release the film in Europe, China, Japan, Korea, Russia and Latin and South America.”

Filmwelt/NFP also released Robert B. Weide’s 2011 documentary “Woody Allen: A Documentary.”

Allen remains popular in Germany and other parts of Europe. Spain’s Mediapro, which co-financed and co-produced 2008’s “Vicky Cristina Barcelona” and 2011’s “Midnight in Paris,” is set to produce the his next film. Javier Bardem, one of Spain’s biggest stars, has consistently expressed support for Allen, saying: “I would work with him tomorrow.”

“A Rainy Day in New York” was originally part of a four-picture deal between Amazon and Allen. But the tech giant canceled the agreement last year after determining that the director’s comments over the sex-abuse allegations – which he denies – and the #MeToo campaign had sabotaged Amazon’s release of his 2017 drama “Wonder Wheel.” Allen has filed a $68 million lawsuit against the company.

Allen and the Eddy Davis New Orleans Jazz Band, in which he plays, are also seeing brisk ticket sales for their upcoming European tour in June, with concerts scheduled in Bilbao, Barcelona and Madrid, in Spain; Brussels; Amsterdam; Munich, in Germany; and Florence and Milan, in Italy.