‘Wonder Woman 2:’ Patty Jenkins Shares First Look at Gal Gadot in New Costume

Wonder Woman is back.

Director Patty Jenkins tweeted a picture of a new golden costume for the DC superhero Wednesday before revealing that the film would not be attending this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

“By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year,” she tweeted. “We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official # WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait…”

By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full– But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6 — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019

“Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot also shared the poster on social media writing, “I cannot wait to share #WW84″ with you all!! Until then we thought you might want to see this..”

I cannot wait to share #WW84 with you all!! Until then we thought you might want to see this.. 😏😁 https://t.co/sZn04mZZrh — Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 5, 2019

The updated look appears to reference Wonder Woman’s Golden Eagle costume, which was rumored to appear in the film early on. In the comic books, the golden armor features floor-length eagle wings and an American flag scarf.

