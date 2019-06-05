×
‘Wonder Woman 2:’ Patty Jenkins Shares First Look at Gal Gadot in New Costume

By

WONDER WOMAN
CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros./Clay Enos

Wonder Woman is back.

Director Patty Jenkins tweeted a picture of a new golden costume for the DC superhero Wednesday before revealing that the film would not be attending this year’s San Diego Comic-Con.

“By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year,” she tweeted. “We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official  campaign in full–  But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait…”

“Wonder Woman” actress Gal Gadot also shared the poster on social media writing, “I cannot wait to share #WW84″ with you all!! Until then we thought you might want to see this..”

The updated look appears to reference Wonder Woman’s Golden Eagle costume, which was rumored to appear in the film early on. In the comic books, the golden armor features floor-length eagle wings and an American flag scarf.

More to come…

