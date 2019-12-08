×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Trailer: Gal Gadot Returns With Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig

By

Lorraine's Most Recent Stories

View All

Wonder Woman 1984” dropped its first trailer on Sunday, with Gal Gadot returning as the titular Amazonian goddess.

The film is set, of course, in the 1980s in America, decades after the first film’s events. Kristen Wiig is playing Wonder Woman’s infamous comic-book nemesis Cheetah, while Chris Pine is returning for the sequel. It’s unclear, however, in what capacity, seeing how his Steve Trevor died in 2017’s “Wonder Woman.”

In the trailer, Diana talks with Barbara Minerva (Wiig) over drinks about her past life.

“My life hasn’t been what you probably think it has,” she says. “We all have our struggles.”

“Have you ever been in love?” Barbara asks.

“A long, long time ago,” she responds. “You?”

“So many times, yeah. All the time,” Barbara says.

Viewers are also introduced to Pedro Pascal’s Max Lord, an infomercial king.

“Welcome to the future,” he says in a voiceover. “Life is good, but it can be better. Why shouldn’t it be? All you need is to want it. Think about finally having everything you’ve always wanted.”

Gadot battles baddies in a mall characteristic of the ’80s, and shows off some modern art to Steve Trevor, but it appears audiences will also return to Themyscira in “WW84,” as young woman warriors are shown training and competing in an arena on the mythical island.

Popular on Variety

The “Wonder Woman 1984” trailer was released during the 2019 Comic Con Experience (CCXP) in Brazil. Gadot and director Patty Jenkins introduced the trailer for fans inside the venue, which was live-streamed on Twitter.

Jenkins said that because the movies takes place in the ’80s, they wanted to make a big, ’80s-style action movie. “Real wire-work, real locations, and now with modern technology, so what you see today is real people doing real stunts on those locations.”

She added that Wiig’s appearance for Cheetah is mostly practical, with a little CGI to help it go all the way.

Jenkins also discussed Steve Trevor’s return, without revealing any spoilers, of course.

“I can’t tell you, but here’s what I will say. We didn’t put Steve Trevor in this movie just to have Steve Trevor in the movie,” she said. When they were writing the film, “a Eureka moment came and it couldn’t have been told without Chris Pine playing Steve Trevor.”

Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman” was a huge hit in 2017, taking in $821 million worldwide, with $412 million of that coming from North America. Its massive haul made history, becoming the highest-grossing live-action film to be directed by a woman. “Wonder Woman 1984” will be the ninth installment in the cinematic DC Extended Universe (debuting a few months after “Birds of Prey”) and the fourth film to feature Gadot’s Wonder Woman. Gadot and Jenkins produce the film along with Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder and Stephen Jones.

“Wonder Woman 1984” will fly into theaters on June 5, 2020, after it was pushed back from its previous Nov. 1, 2019, release date.

More Film

  • 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer: Gal Gadot

    'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer: Gal Gadot Returns With Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig

    “Wonder Woman 1984” dropped its first trailer on Sunday, with Gal Gadot returning as the titular Amazonian goddess. The film is set, of course, in the 1980s in America, decades after the first film’s events. Kristen Wiig is playing Wonder Woman’s infamous comic-book nemesis Cheetah, while Chris Pine is returning for the sequel. It’s unclear, [...]

  • Over the Sea

    Macao Film Review: 'Over the Sea'

    The beginning is a fairy tale, or a nursery rhyme. A woman nurses her squalling baby in a house by an orchard near the sea. Sunlight slants in through the open windows, the mother hums a lullaby, and then brings her son outside and places him in a cot suspended from the apple-laden branches of [...]

  • CCA Film Nominations

    Critics' Choice: 'The Irishman,' 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Lead Movie Nominations

    “The Irishman” has picked up the most film nominations for the 35th annual Critics’ Choice Awards. The Martin Scorsese gangster drama goes into the awards show with 14 noms, including best picture, director, acting ensemble as well as best actor (Robert De Niro) and supporting actor (Al Pacino and Joe Pesci), the Critics’ Choice Association [...]

  • Parasite

    LA Film Critics Announce 2019 Winners

    Members of the Los Angeles Film Critics Assn. met today to vote on the year’s best cinema accomplishments. Recent winners of the group’s top prize include “Roma,” “Call Me by Your Name,” “Moonlight,” “Spotlight,” “Boyhood,” “Her”/”Gravity” and “Amour.” List of winners below. Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award: “The Giverny Document,” Ja’Tovia Gary Best Supporting Actress: [...]

  • Jumanji The Next Level

    Box Office: 'Jumanji 2' Kicks Off Overseas With $52 Million as 'Frozen 2' Powers Toward $1 Billion

    Disney’s “Frozen 2” skated past international box office competition again as the animated sequel propels toward the billion-dollar mark globally. “Frozen 2” generated another $90 million from 48 foreign territories, boosting its worldwide weekend haul to $124.9 million. After three weekends in theaters, Disney’s musical follow-up has made $919.7 million and should cross $1 billion [...]

  • Lily James

    Lily James Delivers Masterclass in Charm in Macao

    British actor, Lily James delivered a masterclass in charm and good humor at a seminar on Sunday at the International Film Festival and Awards Macao. Questioned on stage by one of the festival’s senior programmers, James brightly chatted her way through eight years of a screen career that has taken her from “Downton Abbey” to [...]

  • Avengers Endgame Lion King Frozen 2

    Disney Crushes Own Global Box Office Record With Historic $10 Billion

    Thanks to a record number of billion-dollar blockbusters, Disney has become the first studio in history to surpass $10 billion at the worldwide box office. Through Sunday, the studio has generated $3.28 billion in North America and $6.7 billion overseas for a global haul of $9.997 billion and is expected to officially cross the benchmark [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad