‘Wonder Park’ Once Again Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

CREDIT: Paramount Pictures

In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the TV advertising attention analytics company iSpot.tv, Paramount Pictures claims the top spot in spending for the third week in row with “Wonder Park.”

Ads placed for the animated film had an estimated media value of $6.32 million through Sunday for 1,503 national ad airings on 32 networks. (Spend figures are based on estimates generated from March 4-10. Estimates may be updated after the chart is posted as new information becomes available.) Paramount Pictures prioritized spend across networks including Nick, NBC and ABC, and during programming such as “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “The Loud House” and “The Voice.”

Just behind “Wonder Park” in second place: Marvel’s “Captain Marvel,” which saw 894 national ad airings across 40 networks, with an estimated media value of $4.82 million.

TV ad placements for Universal Pictures’ “Us” (EMV: $4.14 million), Focus Features’ “Captive State” ($3.85 million) and CBS Films’ “Five Feet Apart” ($3.42 million) round out the chart.

Notably, “Us” and “Five Feet Apart” are tied for the best iSpot Attention Index (118) in the ranking, getting 18% fewer interruptions than the average movie ad (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Top Movie Commercials by Weekly TV Spend

Data provided by iSpot.tv

$6.32M – Wonder Park

Impressions: 427,902,635
Attention Score: 93.78
Attention Index: 107
National Airings: 1,503
Networks: 32
Most Spend On: Nick, NBC
Creative Versions: 40
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $27.37M
Studio: Paramount Pictures
Started Airing: 07/20/18

$4.82M – Captain Marvel

Impressions: 371,795,450
Attention Score: 88.45
Attention Index: 58
National Airings: 894
Networks: 40
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 111
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $34.34M
Studio: Marvel
Started Airing: 09/18/18

$4.14M – Us

Impressions: 227,835,041
Attention Score: 94.53
Attention Index: 118
National Airings: 564
Networks: 33
Most Spend On: NBC, CBS
Creative Versions: 24
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $15.59M
Studio: Universal Pictures
Started Airing: 12/25/18

$3.85M – Captive State

Impressions: 232,330,490
Attention Score: 93.98
Attention Index: 110
National Airings: 864
Networks: 22
Most Spend On: ESPN, Adult Swim
Creative Versions: 15
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $6.71M
Studio: Focus Features
Started Airing: 02/24/19

$3.42M – Five Feet Apart

Impressions: 241,950,884
Attention Score: 94.53
Attention Index: 118
National Airings: 711
Networks: 20
Most Spend On: NBC, ABC
Creative Versions: 10
Est. Lifetime TV Spend: $8.02M
Studio: CBS Films
Started Airing: 01/16/19

1 Movie titles with a minimum spend of $100,000 for airings detected between 03/04/2019 and 03/10/2019.

* TV Impressions – Total TV ad impressions delivered for the brand or spot.

* Attention Score – Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

* Attention Index – Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs the average. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Variety has partnered with iSpot.tv, the TV ad measurement and attribution company, to bring you this weekly look at what studios are spending to market their movies on TV. Learn more about the iSpot.tv platform and methodology.

 

