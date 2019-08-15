Women in Film Expands Sexual Harassment Help Line to New York

Women in Film Los Angeles, an organization that advocates for the careers of women working in the industry, is expanding its sexual harassment help line services to New York.

The initiative, in partnership with New York Women in Film and Television, as well as the Actors Fun, will extend the hours to serve east coast callers. Women in Film L.A.’s help line responders offers information on victims’ rights, emotional support as well as referrals to inexpensive individual therapy and pro-bono employment attorneys in the Los Angeles and New York City area. Additionally, those who take advantage of the help line’s extended hours in New York will also receive access to The Actors Fund NY’s Safe Space, a support group facilitated by The Actors Fund clinicians.

“To reach gender parity in the entertainment industry, women need to feel safe in the workplace and to have recourse when their rights have been violated,” Women in Film executive director Kirsten Schaffer said in a statement. “In the nearly two years since the WIF Help Line launched, we have noticed a need coming from our colleagues in New York. By expanding the Help Line, in partnership with our dedicated colleagues at NYWIFT and The Actors Fund, we will provide crucial support to film and television workers in two of our industry’s busiest cities, and continue to empower our community to transform the culture of entertainment.”

Launched in December 2017, the Women in Film L.A. Help Line is a consolidated program created to meet the needs of victims and survivors working in the entertainment industry. The service began as a direct response to the #MeToo movement, created by Tarana Burke.

The support line is open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday between 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. PT/ 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. ET and Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT/ 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET.