Women in Film to Honor Amy Poehler, Issa Rae, Elizabeth Debicki, Cathy Schulman

Women in Film, Los Angeles, have announced four of the five women who will be honored at the newly renamed gala in June.

Formerly named the Crystal + Lucy Awards, the Women in Film Gala will award Amy Poehler, Issa Rae, Elizabeth Debicki and Cathy Schulman for their groundbreaking achievements in the entertainment industry that have opened up more opportunities for women. The ceremony will be held at June 12 at the Beverly Hilton.

Poehler will be given the Entrepreneur in Entertainment Award; Rae the Emerging Entrepreneur Award; Debicki the Max Mara Face of the Future Award; and Schulman the Crystal Award for Advocacy in Entertainment.

This year will debut the Member’s Choice Award, which focuses on female directors who released narrative features in the U.S. in 2018. All WIF LA members can cast their votes for one of the eligible female-directed films by 5 p.m. PT on May 6. The winner will be on stage announced at the gala.

Actress Xosha Roquemore will host the evening’s events, and ReFrame, a collaborative initiative between WIF LA and the Sundance Institute, will introduce the ReFrame Rise Directors Program during the ceremony.

“We set out to pivot the event to highlight community, advocacy, and entrepreneurship, and are thrilled by this year’s honorees, whose collective body of work truly embodies those values,” said gala co-chairs Amy Baer, Esther Chang, Hannah Minghella and Talitha Watkins. “These extraordinarily talented women demonstrate a lifelong commitment to innovation, entrepreneurship, and support for the next generation of rising talent.”