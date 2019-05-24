×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Women in Animation, Les Femmes s’Animent Announce World Summit Lineup

By

Christopher's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Women in Animation

 

CANNES–Women in Animation (WIA) and Les Femmes s’Animent (LFA) have announced the program lineup and initial list of speakers for the third Women in Animation World Summit, which will take place June 10 in conjunction with the Annecy Intl. Animation Festival and Mifa.

The summit will feature a day-long symposium of panels and discussions spotlighting top executives, filmmakers and artists from around the world covering a wide range of topics affecting women working in the animation industry today. Julie Ann Crommett, vice president of multicultural audience engagement at the Walt Disney Studios and WIA secretary, will kick off the summit and introduce the day’s theme of “Belonging.”

One of the program’s highlights will be a presentation by Dr. Stacy L. Smith, who will announce the results of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s landmark study focused on women in the animation industry, entitled “Increasing Inclusion in Animation.”

Related

The study was conducted in partnership with Women in Animation and examines the percentage of women working in key animation roles in film and television, the barriers and opportunities facing women as they pursue careers in animation, and the classroom-to-career pipeline for women.

“For the last year, we have had the honor and privilege to collaborate with Dr. Smith and USC Annenberg on this groundbreaking study,” said Women in Animation President Marge Dean. “We look forward to bringing the findings of this important study to the Annecy Animation Festival, the most important global gathering of the animation industry, and discussing next steps with leaders in the world of animation from then on.”

Dr. Smith, the founder and director of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, added: “Partnering with Women in Animation allowed us to engage in a broad investigation of the animation industry to understand the particular challenges facing women, animation companies, and educational organizations at this juncture. We are excited to share the results of the study and to work together to create solutions that move the industry forward and accelerate change.”

Also on the agenda, WIA Vancouver chair Rose-Ann Tisserand will present WIA Vancouver and Women in View’s “BC’s Five in Focus: Animation,” a program featuring the chapter’s innovative program to aid five women across various filmmaking roles in creating original animated shorts. French actress-producer Julie Gayet will also give a keynote address talking about her advocacy for women, both in the film business and society at large, and will share insights from the making of her film “Cinéast(e)s.”

A series of panels throughout the day will also highlight the theme of “Belonging,” which will address the feeling of being personally accepted, respected, included and supported in the workplace.

“It is a great honor for Annecy to welcome and support, for the third consecutive year, the Women in Animation World Summit,” said Mickaël Marin, CEO of CITIA, the organization behind the Annecy Intl. Animation Festival and Mifa. He noted that all the partners involved “work so hard to make this day a success to enable more parity and inclusion in our industry.”

Les Femmes s’Animent president Corinne Kouper added: “We feel we are now in a new phase in which a more balanced world is taking root. This change is quite tangible and inevitable, and we never thought this would happen so fast. We are very excited to see new rules and reflexes emerging. I am very happy to explore this year’s joyful theme of increasing our sense of Belonging rather than defining our differences.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on

    'Game of Thrones': Emilia Clarke on the 'Utterly Surreal' Feeling of Leaving HBO's Drama Behind

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

More Film

  • Women in Animation, Les Femmes s’Animent

    Women in Animation, Les Femmes s’Animent Announce World Summit Lineup

      CANNES–Women in Animation (WIA) and Les Femmes s’Animent (LFA) have announced the program lineup and initial list of speakers for the third Women in Animation World Summit, which will take place June 10 in conjunction with the Annecy Intl. Animation Festival and Mifa. The summit will feature a day-long symposium of panels and discussions [...]

  • Chloe Sevigny Podcast

    Chloë Sevigny on That Time Bill Murray Took Her for a Joyride in a Cop Car

    If there’s one thing Bill Murray’s co-stars can depend on, it’s that the comedic actor will give them a good time. Just ask Chloë Sevigny and Adam Driver, who play fellow police officers opposite Murray in Jim Jarmusch’s zombie comedy “The Dead Don’t Die.” “He brought us on a joyride in a cop car,” Sevigny [...]

  • 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Pushed Back Due

    'Sonic the Hedgehog' Movie Pushed Back to 2020 Amid Backlash Over Character Design

    Paramount Pictures is pushing its “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie back three months, from Nov. 8 to Valentine’s Day. The delay follows fan criticism over the appearance and design of the titular blue hedgehog — particularly his teeth and legs. Director Jeff Fowler tweeted that it was “taking a little more time to make Sonic just [...]

  • Aladdin

    Box Office: 'Aladdin' Flies to $7 Million on Thursday Night

    Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” flew to $7 million during Thursday night previews in North America. That’s well above the $5.7 million that “Pokemon Detective Pikachu” earned two weeks ago on its way to a $54 million three-day opening. Disney’s “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” took in $5.5 million in previews on the [...]

  • Cannes The Square Winner

    SF Studios Acquires Nordic Rights to Ruben Östlund’s 'Triangle of Sadness'

    SF Studios has acquired the Nordic distribution rights to Ruben Östlund’s “Triangle of Sadness,” the Swedish filmmaker’s follow up to the Palme d’Or winning “The Swquare.” A contemporary satire taking place in the world of fashion, “Triangle of Sadness” is set on a luxury yacht and ends up on a deserted island where hierarchies are [...]

  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi displays

    Narendra Modi Wins New Mandate in Indian Election and Divides the Film Industry

    India has returned the Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance coalition to power for a second term, with a huge mandate. In doing so, it polarized the film industry. The NDA won 351 seats out of a total of 542. The biggest democratic exercise in the world, more than 600 million Indians voted across six weeks. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad