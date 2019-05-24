Women in Animation, Les Femmes s’Animent Announce World Summit Lineup

CANNES–Women in Animation (WIA) and Les Femmes s’Animent (LFA) have announced the program lineup and initial list of speakers for the third Women in Animation World Summit, which will take place June 10 in conjunction with the Annecy Intl. Animation Festival and Mifa.

The summit will feature a day-long symposium of panels and discussions spotlighting top executives, filmmakers and artists from around the world covering a wide range of topics affecting women working in the animation industry today. Julie Ann Crommett, vice president of multicultural audience engagement at the Walt Disney Studios and WIA secretary, will kick off the summit and introduce the day’s theme of “Belonging.”

One of the program’s highlights will be a presentation by Dr. Stacy L. Smith, who will announce the results of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative’s landmark study focused on women in the animation industry, entitled “Increasing Inclusion in Animation.”

The study was conducted in partnership with Women in Animation and examines the percentage of women working in key animation roles in film and television, the barriers and opportunities facing women as they pursue careers in animation, and the classroom-to-career pipeline for women.

“For the last year, we have had the honor and privilege to collaborate with Dr. Smith and USC Annenberg on this groundbreaking study,” said Women in Animation President Marge Dean. “We look forward to bringing the findings of this important study to the Annecy Animation Festival, the most important global gathering of the animation industry, and discussing next steps with leaders in the world of animation from then on.”

Dr. Smith, the founder and director of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, added: “Partnering with Women in Animation allowed us to engage in a broad investigation of the animation industry to understand the particular challenges facing women, animation companies, and educational organizations at this juncture. We are excited to share the results of the study and to work together to create solutions that move the industry forward and accelerate change.”

Also on the agenda, WIA Vancouver chair Rose-Ann Tisserand will present WIA Vancouver and Women in View’s “BC’s Five in Focus: Animation,” a program featuring the chapter’s innovative program to aid five women across various filmmaking roles in creating original animated shorts. French actress-producer Julie Gayet will also give a keynote address talking about her advocacy for women, both in the film business and society at large, and will share insights from the making of her film “Cinéast(e)s.”

A series of panels throughout the day will also highlight the theme of “Belonging,” which will address the feeling of being personally accepted, respected, included and supported in the workplace.

“It is a great honor for Annecy to welcome and support, for the third consecutive year, the Women in Animation World Summit,” said Mickaël Marin, CEO of CITIA, the organization behind the Annecy Intl. Animation Festival and Mifa. He noted that all the partners involved “work so hard to make this day a success to enable more parity and inclusion in our industry.”

Les Femmes s’Animent president Corinne Kouper added: “We feel we are now in a new phase in which a more balanced world is taking root. This change is quite tangible and inevitable, and we never thought this would happen so fast. We are very excited to see new rules and reflexes emerging. I am very happy to explore this year’s joyful theme of increasing our sense of Belonging rather than defining our differences.”