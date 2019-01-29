×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Film News Roundup: ‘Wizard of Oz’ Sets Single-Day Record for Fathom

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Wizard of Oz
CREDIT: MGM/REX/Shutterstock

In today’s film news roundup, “The Wizard of Oz” sets a record among classic films, the “Grudge” reboot moves to 2020, CAA signs horror specialist William McGregor and the DGA unveils its awards show presenters.

RECORD

Fathom Events’ 80th anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz” took in $1.2 million at 408 North American sites on Sunday, setting a new Fathom record as the highest-grossing single-day classic film release.

“The Wizard of Oz” also had the highest per-screen average of any film in wide release on Sunday. The 1939 release is part of the TCM Big Screen Classics series, which will include “My Fair Lady,” “Field of Dreams,” “Glory,” “Alien” and “Lawrence of Arabia” this year.

“The Wizard of Oz” will have two additional nationwide screenings on Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to the audience response, Fathom Events has scheduled two additional presentations on Feb. 3 at 1 p.m. and Feb. 5 at 7 pm.

Fathom also reported that its concert film “BTS World Tour Love Yourself in Seoul” grossed $2.9 million at 997 North American locations.

RELEASE DATE

Sony Pictures has moved “Grudge,” its reboot of the 2004 supernatural thriller “The Grudge,” backwards to Jan. 3, 2020, from June 21.

Related

The film stars Andrea Riseborough, Demián Bichir, John Cho, Lin Shaye and Jacki Weaver. The 2004 film was a remake of the 2002 Japanese film “Jun-On: The Grudge,” which centers on a curse created when someone dies in rage or sorrow.

“Grudge” is directed by Nicolas Pesce for Ghost House and Good Universe. Sam Raimi and Rob Tapert will produce for Ghost House with Nathan Kahane and Erin Westerman executive producing for Good Universe alongside Schuyler Weiss, Roy Lee, Doug Davison, John Middleton, and Andrew Pfeffer.

“Grudge” becomes the second title dated for the first weekend of 2020, joining an untitled Blumhouse project.

CAA SIGNING

CAA has signed writer and director William McGregor, director of the Eleanor Worthington-Cox gothic-horror feature film “Gwen,” Variety has learned exclusively.

He has directed episodes of the television shows “Poldark,” “One Of Us,” “Misfits” and “The Missing,” and award-winning commercials for BMW, Pepsi, Ford, Barclays, Boots, Sega, and Google.

McGregor’s short film “Who’s Afraid of the Water Sprite” won the Royal Television Society Award for Best Drama. He continues to be represented by Jennie Miller at Independent Talent in the U.K. and managed by Grandview.

DGA PRESENTERS

The Directors Guild has selected Yalitza Aparicio, Christian Bale, Guillermo del Toro, Sam Elliott, Ron Howard, Jordan Peele, John David Washington and Constance Wu as presenters at its Feb. 2 awards show.

The event, held at the Hollywood and Highland center, is expected to be attended by all five feature film nominees — Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”), Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”), Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”), Spike Lee (“BlacKkKlansman”) and Adam McKay (“Vice”).

The DGA will also present awards for best first-time feature director and nine other awards in television, documentary and commercials.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • The Wizard of Oz

    Film News Roundup: 'Wizard of Oz' Sets Single-Day Record for Fathom

    In today’s film news roundup, “The Wizard of Oz” sets a record among classic films, the “Grudge” reboot moves to 2020, CAA signs horror specialist William McGregor and the DGA unveils its awards show presenters. RECORD Fathom Events’ 80th anniversary of “The Wizard of Oz” took in $1.2 million at 408 North American sites on [...]

  • Jillian Bell appears in Brittany Runs

    Film Reviews: 'Brittany Runs a Marathon'

    There have been some mighty big deals at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, but there may be no entry there this year that seems more of a slam-dunk for a major breakout than “Brittany Runs a Marathon.” This terrifically engaging debut feature by playwright Paul Downs Colaizzano is the best kind of “crowdpleaser”: one that [...]

  • NATO Sundance

    How Indie Films Can Find Success in Theaters

    Indie films can still succeed in theaters, but producers and directors must be more creative in selling their films and cooking up stories that will resonate with audiences. That’s the takeaway from a panel on theatrical distribution that was held at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, a gathering that brought together producers, agents, and distributors. [...]

  • Geraldine Viswanathan appears in Hala by

    Sundance: Apple Takes Jada Pinkett Smith-Produced Drama 'Hala'

    Tech monolith Apple made its first purchase at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival on Monday, in the coming-of-age drama “Hala.” The film, from writer-director Minhal Baig and executive producer Jada Pinkett Smith, sold for an undisclosed amount. It is unclear if the company intends to send it straight to the iTunes store or roll the [...]

  • Angelina Jolie

    Angelina Jolie Starring in Wilderness Thriller 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'

    Angelina Jolie has come on board to star in the chase thriller “Those Who Wish Me Dead” with Taylor Sheridan directing from his own script. Bron Studios and Film Rites are producing and Creative Wealth Media is financing. Sheridan is adapting the script from Michael Koryta’s 2014 novel of the same name, which follows a [...]

  • New Images for 'Once Upon A

    'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood': See Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio in New Photos

    A suave Brad Pitt sprawls across a bright yellow golf cart in one of the several images released last week on Vanity Fair from Quentin Tarantino’s latest film project “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Written and directed by Tarantino, backed by Sony’s Columbia Pictures and produced by David Heyman’s Heyday Films, “Once Upon a [...]

  • 'David Crosby: Remember My Name' Documentary

    'David Crosby: Remember My Name' Documentary Sells to Sony Classics

    Sony Pictures Classics has bought the North American rights to the documentary “David Crosby: Remember My Name” in a deal in the low seven figures. The film, which premiered on Jan. 26 at the Sundance Film Festival, is produced by Cameron Crowe and directed by A.J. Eaton in his feature directing debut. It includes interviews [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad