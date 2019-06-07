Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgård to Star in Supernatural Film ‘Nine Days’

Winston Duke, Zazie Beetz, Benedict Wong, David Rysdahl and Bill Skarsgård will star in the supernatural film “Nine Days,” the feature debut from director Edson Oda.

Duke will play a recluse living in an otherworldly home who interviews human souls for the privilege of being born. Beetz, Wong, Rysdahl and Skarsgård will play the interviewees.

“Nine Days” will be produced by Mandalay Pictures, Nowhere, Juniper Productions and MACRO, in association with the Space Program, Mansa Productions, Oak Street Pictures, 30WEST, and Datari Turner Productions.

“I’m thrilled to be working with such an incredible cast and amazing team. So grateful for all the support I have received. ‘Nine Days’ is a very personal story to me, and I can’t imagine a better team to help me tell it,” said Oda.

Writer-director Oda has been nominated for a Latin Grammy and has received a Gold Lion and three Bronze Lions at Cannes International Creativity Festival. He was a Sundance Screenwriters Lab Fellow in 2017.

“This is one of the most beautiful and complex human stories we’ve been fortunate enough to be a part of, so eloquently spanning across cultures and vantage points, yet set in a world that we’ve never experienced before. Being able, to partake in creating something so wholly original, and facilitating the realization of Edson’s singular vision with the help of this outrageously talented cast and crew, is truly exciting,” said producers Jason Michael Berman of Mandalay Pictures and Mette-Marie Kongsved and Laura Turnstall of Nowhere.

“Nine Days” is executive produced by Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Gus Deardoff, Kellon Akeem, Dwight Howard, Renee Frigo, Beth Hubbard, Trevor Groth, Duke, Will Raynor, Michelle Craig, Piero Frescobaldi, Caroline Connor, Mark G. Mathis, Mark Stevens and Larry Weinberg.

30WEST and CAA Media Finance are repping worldwide distribution rights.