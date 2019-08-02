×

William Schmidt Offers to Quit Writers Guild Race Against David Goodman

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
David Goodman
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

William Schmidt has offered to drop out of the race for presidency of the Writers Guild of America West and endorse David Goodman — if Goodman returns to the bargaining table with agents by September.

Schmidt disclosed the offer Friday, saying he had breakfasted with Goodman and found him to be warm, gregarious and funny.

“While he seemed irritated at my going public with the unconstitutionality of the e-letter to agents, we only had one point of disagreement, the timing of negotiations with the Big Four,” Schmidt said. “I want them to begin immediately, he’s willing to wait awhile more.”

Goodman is seeking re-election with results announced Sept. 16. Phyllis Nagy is also seeking the presidency, running on a similar platform on the Writers for Negotiation slate.

Schmidt, whose credits include “Yellowstone,” “Outsiders” and “Charmed,” disagrees with Goodman’s leadership regarding the April directive for members to fire their agents if they had not signed the WGA Code of Conduct.

Goodman announced on June 21 that the guild had called off negotiations with the Association of Talent Agents in favor of pursuing individual talks with nine top agencies as it enforces a total ban on packaging fees and affiliated production for agents representing guild members. No new talks have been scheduled.

Schmidt also thanked Goodman for his hard work and added, “Having been on the Board of Directors, I know Guild service comes with long hours and no pay. People do it because it needs to be done, because they care about the Guild. I’m serious about my offer to David. The most important thing is to get back to the negotiating table.”

(Pictured: David Goodman)

More Film

  • David Goodman

    William Schmidt Offers to Quit Writers Guild Race Against David Goodman

    William Schmidt has offered to drop out of the race for presidency of the Writers Guild of America West and endorse David Goodman — if Goodman returns to the bargaining table with agents by September. Schmidt disclosed the offer Friday, saying he had breakfasted with Goodman and found him to be warm, gregarious and funny. [...]

  • Jesus Shows You the Way to

    Film Review: 'Jesus Shows You the Way to the Highway'

    Some of the more obscure guilty-pleasure subgenres familiar to fans of international psychotronic cinema get thrown in a blender to create Miguel Llanso’s second feature. The resulting concoction is a witch’s brew of cheap 1960s European 007 knockoffs, ’70s Filipino exploitation cinema, vintage kung fu pics, retro TV sci-fi cheese and lucha libre-type masked machismo, [...]

  • Phil Lord Chris Miller

    Phil Lord and Chris Miller Sign First-Look Deal With Universal Pictures

    Phil Lord and Chris Miller have signed a first-look deal with Universal Pictures. The pair recently won the best animated movie Oscar for “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” which they produced. Additionally, the series originated by the duo, including “21 Jump Street,” “The LEGO Movie” and “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs,” have grossed more than [...]

  • (from left) Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson)

    Box Office: 'Hobbs & Shaw' Heading for $57 Million Opening Weekend

    Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham are showing solid drawing power as “Hobbs & Shaw” heads for about $57 million in its opening weekend in North America, early estimates showed Friday. That’s slightly below forecasts, which had been in the $60 million range for the first spinoff from the Fast & Furious universe, which has generated [...]

  • Jim Carrey Sonic

    Jim Carrey Responds to 'Sonic the Hedgehog' Backlash and Character Redesign

    Jim Carrey has finally responded to criticism surrounding his forthcoming “Sonic the Hedgehog” movie, the opening of which was pushed back three months after fans mocked the design of the title character. “Sometimes you find that the collective consciousness decides it wants something and then when it gets it, it goes, ‘OK, I don’t want [...]

  • (from left) Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham)

    'Hobbs & Shaw' Revs Up to $25 Million in Early International Openings

    “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” has started with a solid $25 million in 54 markets in its international rollout on Wednesday and Thursday from early opening days and previews. Universal Pictures has been forecasting that the first spinoff of the “Fast & Furious” franchise, starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham, will finish the [...]

  • Paradigm Names Lori Feldman Chief Marketing

    Paradigm Names Lori Feldman Chief Marketing Officer (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paradigm today announced the appointment of Lori Feldman as Chief Marketing Officer for the agency, where she will oversee Paradigm’s marketing and branding initiatives across all business units. In this newly created role, Feldman will lead brand partnerships and marketing efforts for clients in the music area and will focus on enhanced brand and partnership opportunities [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad