Even with the studio dating the next installment in the “Suicide Squad” franchise, Warner Bros. may already be losing one of the film’s biggest stars.

Even though his return had not been made official, sources tell Variety that Will Smith, who played Deadshot in the original, is not expected to return for the studio’s upcoming sequel. Sources say scheduling was the ultimate factor and that the decision was made on amicable terms between both sides with no hard feelings.

Though the studio has never confirmed who would be returning for “The Suicide Squad,” insiders say the studio has always wanted its biggest stars like Smith and Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn in the first pic, to return while figuring out other casting decisions along the way.

The studio and reps for Will Smith could not be reached for comment.

The studio is still fully behind the sequel after the original did so well, bringing in $746 million at the box office.

James Gunn, who was brought on last year as the new writer and director, is hoping to start production this fall, which adds a ticking clock element to getting things out before it impacts pre-production.

The release date is currently set for Aug. 6, 2021.