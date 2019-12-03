×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Will Packer, Focus Features Team on Thriller ‘When I Was You’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Will Packer
CREDIT: Rob Latour/REX/Shutterstock

Will Packer Productions has teamed with Focus Features to develop a female-driven thriller “When I Was You,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Based on a novel by Amber Garza, “When I Was You” centers on a woman named Kelly Medina who becomes obsessed with another Kelly Medina — a single mother half her age who lives in her same town, has a baby boy, and has her whole life ahead of her. When they become friends, she finds a renewed sense of purpose taking care of the young woman and her baby.

“Amber Garza writes edgy and tense psychological thrillers that keep her readers on the edge of their seats,” Packer said. “We’re excited about collaborating with Focus Features on material this good.”

Garza has also authored “The Girl Frozen in Time,” “The Last Time I Saw Her,” and the “Prowl” trilogy.

Production, casting and further plot details on “When I Was You” have yet to be announced.

Will Packer and James Lopez will produce the movie under Will Packer Productions. The studio’s feature films have earned more than $1 billion from a slate that includes “Girls Trip,” “Night School,” “What Men Want,” “Little,” and “Think Like a Man.”

Popular on Variety

Focus Features and Will Packer Productions will also develop an ensemble film set in and around the Wattstax music festival in 1972 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Wattstax was a benefit concert that commemorated the deadly 1965 riots in Watts in a predominantly African-American neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Focus Features debuted “Harriet,” “Downton Abbey” and “Dark Waters” in theaters this year. Upcoming releases for the specialty studio include “Emma” starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Johnny Flynn, “Let Him Go” with Kevin Costner and Diane Lane and Jon Stewart’s “Irresistible” starring Steve Carell, Rose Byrne, and Chris Cooper.

CAA represented the book on behalf of The Gernert Company. Mira will publish the novel, with an anticipated release in August, 2020.

 

More Film

  • Susanna Fogel'The Spy Who Dumped Me'

    Russian Interference Movie Directed by 'Booksmart' Co-Writer in Development

    “Winner,” a biopic about the leaker of the Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election intelligence report, is in the works at Big Beach, with “Booksmart” co-writer Susanna Fogel on board to direct. The film follows the real life story of Reality Leigh Winner, a former American intelligence specialist who was the first to expose [...]

  • Will Packer

    Will Packer, Focus Features Team on Thriller 'When I Was You' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Will Packer Productions has teamed with Focus Features to develop a female-driven thriller “When I Was You,” Variety has learned exclusively. Based on a novel by Amber Garza, “When I Was You” centers on a woman named Kelly Medina who becomes obsessed with another Kelly Medina — a single mother half her age who lives in her [...]

  • Kasi Lemmons

    'Harriet' Director Kasi Lemmons Weighs In on Julia Roberts Casting Controversy

    Eddie Murphy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Nia Long and “Harriet” filmmaker Kasi Lemmons were honored for their contributions to the industry Monday night at the inaugural celebration of black cinema by the Critics Choice Association. And as the event, held at the Landmark Annex in Los Angeles, looked back on how far people of color have come [...]

  • M-Appeal Acquires Russian Erotic Drama 'Fidelity'

    M-Appeal Acquires Russian Erotic Drama 'Fidelity' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Berlin-based boutique sales outfit M-Appeal has acquired erotic drama “Fidelity” (Vernost), a Russian female version of Steve McQueen’s “Shame.” Nigina Sayfullaeva’s film – a box-office hit at home for Sony Pictures – will have its international premiere at the Rotterdam Film Festival in January. “Fidelity” centers on Lena, an obstetrician and gynecologist, and her husband [...]

  • The Irishman Movie Netflix

    National Board of Review Names 'The Irishman' Best Movie of the Year

    Giving Netflix another shot in the arm as it prepares to throw down the Oscar gauntlet, the National Board of Review has named Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” the best film of the year. The organization — comprised of filmmakers, professionals and academics, also named Steven Zallian’s script for “The Irishman” as best adapted screenplay of [...]

  • Quirino Awards

    Quirino Awards Launch 2nd Co-Production Forum for Ibero-American Animation

    BARCELONA – The Quirino Awards will launch its 2nd Co-Production Forum for Ibero-American Animation which will take place around the awards ceremony, on the Canary Island of Tenerife  over April 16-18 next year. The call for project submissions to the animation market kicks off Dec. 4 and will be announced  the same day at Buenos Aires’ [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad