Will Forte to Voice Shaggy in Animated Scooby-Doo Movie

Will Forte Scooby Doo
CREDIT: Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Will Forte is set to voice the iconic character Shaggy in Warner Bros.’ animated Scooby-Doo film, titled “Scooby.”

Gina Rodriguez is also joining the voice cast as Velma.

Chris Columbus is on board as a creative producer with Tony Cervone directing the new project. Plot details are unknown other than the film revolving around the lovable dog and the Mystery Inc. gang.

Warners has been strengthening its animation slate since “The Lego Movie,” which coincided with the formation of Warner Animation Group in 2013. Allison Abbate was tapped to oversee the division and executives, including Jesse Ehrman and president of production Courtenay Valenti, and has made a big push to get classic titles like the Hanna-Barbera properties off the ground.

Matt Lieberman is penning the script. The studio, sources say, understands the history rooted in the Scooby-Doo characters, and wants to give them as much as attention as its DC and Harry Potter properties.

Forte is no stranger to voicing characters for WB Animation, having recently voiced Abe Lincoln in “Lego Movie: The Second Part.” He is repped by UTA and Rise Management.

Rodriguez broke out in the CW’s hit “Jane the Virgin,” and has already had a busy 2019 starting with Sony’s action-thriller feature “Miss Bala.” She also has the Netflix film “Someone Great” coming out later this year and is voicing Carmen Sandiego in the Netflix animated series.

    Will Forte is set to voice the iconic character Shaggy in Warner Bros.' animated Scooby-Doo film, titled "Scooby." Gina Rodriguez is also joining the voice cast as Velma. Chris Columbus is on board as a creative producer with Tony Cervone directing the new project. Plot details are unknown other than the film revolving around the

