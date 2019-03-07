×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Wedding Crashers’ Director Boards Will Ferrell Comedy at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Justin Kroll

Film Reporter

Justin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Vince Bucci/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Wedding Crashers” helmer David Dobkin has signed on to direct the Netflix comedy “Eurovision,” with Will Ferrell attached to star.

Ferrell is also on board to co-write the script with Andrew Steele.

The “Anchorman” star will produce through his Gary Sanchez Productions along with Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy. Adam McKay will exec produce.

The comedy is set around the Eurovision Song Contest, the longest-running annual international TV song competition that has spawned stars like ABBA, which won in 1974 for Sweden, and Celine Dion, who won in 1988 for Switzerland. The 63rd edition of the competition had its finale in Lisbon last year, with Israel’s Netta performing the song “Toy” to take the top prize. The first contest was held in Switzerland in 1956 with seven West European nations participating; this year, 43 countries competed for the prize. The show has become a global phenomenon, with fans all over the world.

Dobkin and Ferrell have a long-standing relationship going way back to when Ferrell was featured in a cameo in “Wedding Crashers” as Chazz Reinhold. Dobkin’s relationship with Netflix on its TV side has grown. He’s directed several episodes for the streaming service for series such as “Iron Fist” and “Friends From College.”

On the film side, Dobkin most recently directed “The Judge,” starring Robert Downey Jr. for Warner Bros. Dobkin is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • David Dobkin to Direct Will Ferrell

    'Wedding Crashers' Director Boards Will Ferrell Comedy at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    “Wedding Crashers” helmer David Dobkin has signed on to direct the Netflix comedy “Eurovision,” with Will Ferrell attached to star. Ferrell is also on board to co-write the script with Andrew Steele. The “Anchorman” star will produce through his Gary Sanchez Productions along with Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy. Adam McKay will exec produce. The [...]

  • Paige Fighting with my Family Playback

    Listen: WWE's Paige Says 'Fighting With My Family' Resonates Beyond Wrestling

    PLAYBACK is a Variety / iHeartRadio podcast bringing you conversations with the talents behind many of today’s hottest films. New episodes air every Thursday. Saraya-Jade Bevis, better known as WWE Superstar Paige, has seen her life transformed into the new film “Fighting With My Family,” produced by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Written and directed by [...]

  • Salvador Simó, Submarine, Sola Media Win

    Salvador Simó, Submarine, Sola Media Win Tribute Awards at Cartoon Movie

    BORDEAUX, France – Director Salvador Simó (“Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”), production company Submarine and distributor Sola Media have won the Tributes Awards at this year’s Cartoon Movie, Europe’s biggest animated feature co-production and sales forum which closes today in the French port city of Bordeaux. “Buñuel,” Spaniard Simó’s solo feature debut, chronicles [...]

  • Olivia Wilde 10 Directors to Watch

    Olivia Wilde Named Film Ambassador for Coca-Cola Regal Films Program

    Actress-turned-director Olivia Wilde has been named the star ambassador for the Coca-Cola Regal Films Program. The program scouted from 30 diverse American film programs at colleges across the country, with five finalists chosen to receive $15,000 each to create and produce a 30-second film. Previous ambassadors and members of the selective “red ribbon panel” include [...]

  • Victoria Alonso arrives at the Women

    Top Marvel Executive: 'The World Is Ready' for a Gay Superhero in the MCU

    Marvel’s production chief Victoria Alonso says it’s time a gay superhero appears in the MCU franchise. “The world is ready, the world is ready,” Alonso told Variety at the Los Angeles premiere of “Captain Marvel.” The subject of LGBTQ representation in the MCU has been a hot topic on Twitter this week after The Hashtag [...]

  • Rachel Weisz Cloud One

    Rachel Weisz Set to Produce, Star in ‘Lanny’ Adaptation

    Coming off awards-season success for her role in “The Favourite,” including a BAFTA win and Oscar nomination, Rachel Weisz is set to produce and star in “Lanny,” the movie adaptation of the eponymous Max Porter novel. “Lanny” is Porter’s follow up to his acclaimed first novel, “Grief Is a Thing With Feathers.” It follows Lanny, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad