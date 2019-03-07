‘Wedding Crashers’ Director Boards Will Ferrell Comedy at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

“Wedding Crashers” helmer David Dobkin has signed on to direct the Netflix comedy “Eurovision,” with Will Ferrell attached to star.

Ferrell is also on board to co-write the script with Andrew Steele.

The “Anchorman” star will produce through his Gary Sanchez Productions along with Jessica Elbaum and Chris Henchy. Adam McKay will exec produce.

The comedy is set around the Eurovision Song Contest, the longest-running annual international TV song competition that has spawned stars like ABBA, which won in 1974 for Sweden, and Celine Dion, who won in 1988 for Switzerland. The 63rd edition of the competition had its finale in Lisbon last year, with Israel’s Netta performing the song “Toy” to take the top prize. The first contest was held in Switzerland in 1956 with seven West European nations participating; this year, 43 countries competed for the prize. The show has become a global phenomenon, with fans all over the world.

Dobkin and Ferrell have a long-standing relationship going way back to when Ferrell was featured in a cameo in “Wedding Crashers” as Chazz Reinhold. Dobkin’s relationship with Netflix on its TV side has grown. He’s directed several episodes for the streaming service for series such as “Iron Fist” and “Friends From College.”

On the film side, Dobkin most recently directed “The Judge,” starring Robert Downey Jr. for Warner Bros. Dobkin is repped by WME and Anonymous Content.