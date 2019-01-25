×
Why Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne Biopic Won't Be About 'Sex, Drugs and Money'

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne
Sharon Osbourne recently learned that a script about her and her famous rocker husband Ozzy Osbourne was making the rounds in Hollywood.

“Somebody told me it was a script on the Black List so I looked at it and I’m like, ‘What a load of crap,’” Osbourne tells Variety, adding, “It didn’t make sense. It didn’t have a heart. It just wasn’t me.”

Besides, the “Talk” host has been developing her own biopic about her childhood and early days with Ozzy.

“I don’t want to do another rock and roll, sex, drugs and money movie about a musician,” Sharon said. “That’s not what I’m doing. There hasn’t been a movie about a woman that actually works on the management side — that’s a true story — and somebody that succeeds through the struggle and you come out the other side.”

And there’s a very simple reason that the movie will not show Ozzy’s wilder side — it will end when they get married. “It’s everything before we get married. It’s the madness of my childhood, growing up in the industry with a powerful father who was somewhat violent.” She and her father Don Arden were estranged for two decades after Sharon took over Ozzy’s management when he was fired from Black Sabbath, a band Arden was managing at the time. They reconciled in 2002 just fives years before Arden’s death.

Osbourne is still looking for a collaborator on the script, but has already approached Danny Boyle about directing.

As for casting, she has someone in mind to play herself but declined to say who because “it’s too early to say.”

“But I would get a complete unknown for Ozzy,” she said. “It’s Ozzy at a very young age. It’s Ozzy at 20.”

