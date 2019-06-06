×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Why James Corden Felt Like He Was ‘High’ While Filming ‘Cats’

By
Marc Malkin

Senior Film Awards, Events & Lifestyle Editor

Marc's Most Recent Stories

View All

James Corden is very nervous. Sure, he’s hosted the Tonys once before, but he’s doing it again on Sunday and he’s worried about the opening number.

“As it stands right now, a potential disaster,” Corden told Variety on Thursday morning during a break from Tony rehearsals, adding, “It’s ambitious. Look, we want to make an opening that tells people that there is a show and that’s it’s happening and it’s live and it’s now. This is a room I think per square meter the most talented people on planet earth. We’re going to try to celebrate as best as we can, but it’s ambitious. There’s no denying it.”

He says he’s been losing sleep over it. “Two nights ago I did not sleep and my wife woke at like 4 a.m. and she was like, ‘Babe, what are you doing?’” Corden said. “I was like, ‘This is a silly idea. What if I fall over? What if I can’t do it?’”

But then he added, “That’s why you do it! You gotta try and I rather regret doing something than not doing something.”

Related

Corden also talked about shooting director Tom Hooper’s upcoming movie adaptation of the Tony Award winning “Cats.”

“We had two days where it was myself, Rebel Wilson, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift, Dame Judi Dench and Sir Ian McKellen filming in the same scene and we’re all pretending to be cats. There is a very definite moment where you don’t know if you’re high or not.” Corden recalled. “I’m like, I ate some gummies at lunch—were they actual gummies or is that just marijuana because this is right up there with the strangest experiences you could ever have.”

As for the big night, Corden is rooting for the musical “The Prom”  about a high school lesbian who is not allowed to bring her girlfriend to the prom. “I loved it so much,” Corden gushed. “I think it’s really really hard to make a show that is about something, has meaning and is funny. They pulled that off…The entire cast is incredible.”

After the Tonys, Corden heads to London, where he’ll shoot four special episodes of “The Late Late Show With James Corden.” It’s his third time doing the show from his hometown.

Asked if he’s trying to get members of the royal family to be on the show, Corden cracked, “They’ll all be there…The queen is going to ambush the [monologue]. It’s going to be like the opening of the Olympics.

“No, we don’t even ask!” he said. “They’re the royal family. They can’t be on a talk show!”

More Actors on Actors:

  • Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas &

    Actors on Actors: Michael Douglas & Benicio Del Toro (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Ellen Pompeo Actors on Actors

    Ellen Pompeo on Achieving Equal Pay: 'Closed Mouths Don't Get Fed'

  • Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Blocked

    Michael Douglas Says Steven Spielberg Stopped Him From Receiving a Cannes Award for 'Behind the Candelabra'

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of

    Why Julia Roberts Never Thought of Herself as ‘America’s Sweetheart’

  • Patricia Arquette Actors on Actors Nude

    Patricia Arquette on Overcoming Her Fear of Nude Scenes

  • Emilia Clarke Actors on Actors 2019

    Emilia Clarke’s Biggest ‘Game of Thrones’ Regret

  • Emilia Clarke AoA

    Emilia Clarke Had to Be Sewn Into Her 'Game of Thrones' Costume

  • Actors on Actors: Emilia Clark and

    Actors on Actors: Emilia Clarke and Regina Hall (Full Video)

More Music

  • Emmy and Tony Award winner James

    Why James Corden Felt Like He Was 'High' While Filming 'Cats'

    James Corden is very nervous. Sure, he’s hosted the Tonys once before, but he’s doing it again on Sunday and he’s worried about the opening number. “As it stands right now, a potential disaster,” Corden told Variety on Thursday morning during a break from Tony rehearsals, adding, “It’s ambitious. Look, we want to make an [...]

  • Mac Miller

    How a Mac Miller Doc Got Squashed: Director Explains Project's Quick Demise

    To quote the late great Mac Miller, “Dang!” It’s been nearly nine months since the untimely passing of rapper-producer Miller from an accidental overdose of cocaine and fentanyl, and hardly a week goes by without news of unreleased songs discovered (“Benji the Dog” was leaked in May) or tributes being released (Flying Lotus has the [...]

  • Composers Harry Gregson-Williams and Rupert Gregson-Williams

    'Good Omens,' 'Catch-22,' 'The Bad Seed' Composers Combine Comedy and Drama in Scores

    How do you strike the correct musical tone when a piece of storytelling rides the line between comedy and drama? For many composers working in the limited series and television movie formats this year, the cues were taken directly from the scripts, but elements including choral music, jazz and even a detuned piano offered additional [...]

  • Barack Obama Michelle Obama

    Barack and Michelle Obama Sign Spotify Deal to Produce Exclusive Podcasts

    President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama are the latest to jump into the podcast game, under a pact with Spotify to produce a series of podcasts exclusively for the streaming platform. Under the multiyear deal between Spotify and Higher Ground Productions, the former first couple’s production company, Barack and Michelle Obama are set to develop, [...]

  • Akon Kedar Massenburg

    Akon, Motown Veteran Kedar Massenburg Launch Akonik Label Group

    Artist and songwriter Akon (pictured at left) and Motown Records veteran Kedar Massenburg have teamed up to launch Akonik Label Group (ALG). Distributed worldwide by BMG, the company is embracing a regional A&R model as a new approach to what’s traditionally been thought of as world music. ALG is looking to Latin countries, the Caribbean [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad