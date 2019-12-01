What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2019

As Christmas nears, Netflix will ring in this holiday season with new Kris Kringle-themed films including “A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish,” “Home for Christmas” and “A Family Reunion Christmas.”

Tiffany Haddish, meanwhile, will be celebrating Hanukkah with her newest stand-up special “Black Mitzvah,” in which she shares how she’s embracing her roots after discovering her father’s Eritrean-Jewish heritage.

Kevin Hart’s new special also hits Netflix this month. His docu-series “Don’t F**k This Up” will highlight his Oscar hosting controversy, as well as his daily life.

Acclaimed movies like Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, along with “Two Popes,” are also joining the streamer in December. On the TV front, Season 2 of “You” starring Penn Badgley arrives on Netflix just after Christmas.

Dec. 1

Dead Kids

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Cut Bank

Eastsiders: Season 4

Malcolm X

Searching for Sugar Man

Sweet Virginia

The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Dec. 2

Nightflyers: Season 1

Team Kaylie: Part 2

Dec. 3

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

War on Everyone

Dec. 4

The Last O.G.: Season 2

Let’s Dance

Los Briceño

Magic for Humans: Season 2

Dec. 5

A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby

Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez

Greenleaf: Season 4

Home for Christmas

V Wars

Dec. 6

Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show

The Chosen One: Season 2

The Confession Killer

Fuller House: Season 5

Glow Up

Marriage Story

Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas

Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2

Three Days of Christmas

Triad Princess

Virgin River

Dec. 8

From Paris with Love

Dec. 9

A Family Reunion Christmas

It Comes at Night

Dec. 10

Michelle Wolf: Joke Show

Outlander: Season 3

Dec. 11

The Sky Is Pink

Dec. 12

Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos

Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

Dec. 13

6 Underground

Dec. 15

A Family Man

Dil Dhadakne Do

Karthik Calling Karthik

Dec. 16

Burlesque

The Danish Girl

The Magicians: Season 4

Dec. 17

Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Dec. 18

Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer

Soundtrack

Dec. 19

After The Raid

Ultraviolet: Season 2

Twice Upon a Time

Dec. 20

The Two Popes

The Witcher

Dec. 22

Private Practice: Season 1-6

Dec. 23

Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Dec. 24

Carole & Tuesday: Part 2

Como caído del cielo

Crash Landing on You

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Lost in Space: Season 2

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2

Dec. 25

Sweetheart

Dec. 26

The App

Le Bazar de la Charité

Fast & Furious Spy Racers

You: Season 2

Dec. 27

The Gift

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Dec. 28

Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

Dec. 29

Lawless

Dec. 30

Alexa & Katie: Season 3

The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

Dec. 31

The Degenerates: Season 2

Die Another Day

GoldenEye

Heartbreakers

The Neighbor

Red Dawn

Tomorrow Never Dies

The World Is Not Enough

Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures