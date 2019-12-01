What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2019

As Christmas nears, Netflix will ring in this holiday season with new Kris Kringle-themed films including “A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish,” “Home for Christmas” and “A Family Reunion Christmas.”
Tiffany Haddish, meanwhile, will be celebrating Hanukkah with her newest stand-up special “Black Mitzvah,” in which she shares how she’s embracing her roots after discovering her father’s Eritrean-Jewish heritage.
Kevin Hart’s new special also hits Netflix this month. His docu-series “Don’t F**k This Up” will highlight his Oscar hosting controversy, as well as his daily life.
Acclaimed movies like Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, along with “Two Popes,” are also joining the streamer in December. On the TV front, Season 2 of “You” starring Penn Badgley arrives on Netflix just after Christmas.
View the complete list below:
Dec. 1
Dead Kids
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Bank
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes
Dec. 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2
Dec. 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
War on Everyone
Dec. 4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let’s Dance
Los Briceño
Magic for Humans: Season 2
Dec. 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas
V Wars
Dec. 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
The Chosen One: Season 2
The Confession Killer
Fuller House: Season 5
Glow Up
Marriage Story
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
Three Days of Christmas
Triad Princess
Virgin River
Dec. 8
From Paris with Love
Dec. 9
A Family Reunion Christmas
It Comes at Night
Dec. 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
Outlander: Season 3
Dec. 11
The Sky Is Pink
Dec. 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father
Dec. 13
6 Underground
Dec. 15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik
Dec. 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4
Dec. 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!
Dec. 18
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
Soundtrack
Dec. 19
After The Raid
Ultraviolet: Season 2
Twice Upon a Time
Dec. 20
The Two Popes
The Witcher
Dec. 22
Private Practice: Season 1-6
Dec. 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1
Dec. 24
Carole & Tuesday: Part 2
Como caído del cielo
Crash Landing on You
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Lost in Space: Season 2
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2
Dec. 25
Sweetheart
Dec. 26
The App
Le Bazar de la Charité
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
You: Season 2
Dec. 27
The Gift
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Dec. 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy
Dec. 29
Lawless
Dec. 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened
Dec. 31
The Degenerates: Season 2
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures