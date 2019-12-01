×
What’s Coming to Netflix in December 2019

Marriage Story
CREDIT: Wilson Webb/Netflix

As Christmas nears, Netflix will ring in this holiday season with new Kris Kringle-themed films including “A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish,” “Home for Christmas” and “A Family Reunion Christmas.”

Tiffany Haddish, meanwhile, will be celebrating Hanukkah with her newest stand-up special “Black Mitzvah,” in which she shares how she’s embracing her roots after discovering her father’s Eritrean-Jewish heritage.

Kevin Hart’s new special also hits Netflix this month. His docu-series “Don’t F**k This Up” will highlight his Oscar hosting controversy, as well as his daily life.

Acclaimed movies like Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” with Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver, along with “Two Popes,” are also joining the streamer in December. On the TV front, Season 2 of “You” starring Penn Badgley arrives on Netflix just after Christmas.

View the complete list below:

Dec. 1
Dead Kids
A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish
The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Cut Bank
Eastsiders: Season 4
Malcolm X
Searching for Sugar Man
Sweet Virginia
The Tribes of Palos Verdes

Dec. 2
Nightflyers: Season 1
Team Kaylie: Part 2

Dec. 3
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos: A Primeira Tentação de Cristo
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
War on Everyone

CREDIT: TBS

Dec. 4
The Last O.G.: Season 2
Let’s Dance
Los Briceño
Magic for Humans: Season 2

Dec. 5
A Christmas Prince: The Royal Baby
Apache: La vida de Carlos Tevez
Greenleaf: Season 4
Home for Christmas
V Wars

Dec. 6
Astronomy Club: The Sketch Show
The Chosen One: Season 2
The Confession Killer
Fuller House: Season 5
Glow Up
Marriage Story
Spirit Riding Free: The Spirit of Christmas
Teasing Master Takagi-san: Season 2
Three Days of Christmas
Triad Princess
Virgin River

Dec. 8
From Paris with Love

Dec. 9
A Family Reunion Christmas
It Comes at Night

Dec. 10
Michelle Wolf: Joke Show
Outlander: Season 3

Dec. 11
The Sky Is Pink

Dec. 12
Especial de Natal Porta dos Fundos
Jack Whitehall: Christmas with my Father

Dec. 13
6 Underground

Dec. 15
A Family Man
Dil Dhadakne Do
Karthik Calling Karthik

Dec. 16
Burlesque
The Danish Girl
The Magicians: Season 4

Dec. 17
Ronny Chieng: Asian Comedian Destroys America!

Dec. 18
Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
Soundtrack

Dec. 19
After The Raid
Ultraviolet: Season 2
Twice Upon a Time

The Two Popes
CREDIT: Netflix

Dec. 20
The Witcher

Dec. 22
Private Practice: Season 1-6

Dec. 23
Transformers Rescue Bots Academy: Season 1

Dec. 24
Carole & Tuesday: Part 2
Como caído del cielo
Crash Landing on You
John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
Lost in Space: Season 2
Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020: Part 2

Dec. 25
Sweetheart

Dec. 26
The App
Le Bazar de la Charité
Fast & Furious Spy Racers
You: Season 2

The Secret Life of Pets 2
CREDIT: Courtesy of Illumination Entertainme

Dec. 27
The Gift
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
Dec. 28
Hot Gimmick: Girl Meets Boy

Dec. 29
Lawless

Dec. 30
Alexa & Katie: Season 3
The Disastrous Life of Saiki K.: Reawakened

Dec. 31
The Degenerates: Season 2
Die Another Day
GoldenEye
Heartbreakers
The Neighbor
Red Dawn
Tomorrow Never Dies
The World Is Not Enough
Yanxi Palace: Princess Adventures

Access exclusive content

