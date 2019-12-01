What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2019

With the holidays around the corner, Amazon Prime Video is adding an abundance of movies and TV shows to stream while relaxing at home.
A majority of fresh content will drop on the first of the month, starting with Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous” and Kevin Bacon’s “Footloose” on Dec. 1. For superhero enthusiasts, “Hancock” and “Bumblebee” will drop on the first of the month as well.
Newer offerings such as “What Men Want” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” will be added to Amazon Prime Video later in December.
Amazon original series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Clifford” and “Inside Edge” will each add new seasons on Dec. 6, while a fourth season of “The Expanse” will hit Dec. 13.
See the full list of titles below:
December 1
A Better Life
Almost Famous
Bug
Footloose
Hamlet
Hancock
Havana Motor Club
In Secret
Out of Time
Phase IV
Some Kind of Wonderful
The Aviator
The Pawnbroker
The Spirit
The Winning Season
December 3
My Boss’ Daughter
December 5
The Last Black Man in San Francisco
December 6
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3
Clifford: Season 1A
Inside Edge: Season 2
December 9
Light of My Life
December 11
Fast Color
December 13
Bumblebee
The Expanse: Season 4
December 18
The Kid
December 20
The Aeronauts
The Wedding Year
December 21
The Kill Team
December 25
Night Hunter
December 30
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
What Men Want
Wonder Park
December 31
Man on the Moon