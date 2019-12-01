×
What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2019

Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Neal Preston/Dreamworks Llc/Kobal/Shutterstock (5881079l)Kate HudsonAlmost Famous - 2000Director: Cameron CroweDreamworks LlcUSAScene StillComedy/DramaPresque célèbre
CREDIT: Neal Preston/Dreamworks Llc/Kobal/Shutterstock

With the holidays around the corner, Amazon Prime Video is adding an abundance of movies and TV shows to stream while relaxing at home.

A majority of fresh content will drop on the first of the month, starting with Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous” and Kevin Bacon’s “Footloose” on Dec. 1. For superhero enthusiasts, “Hancock” and “Bumblebee” will drop on the first of the month as well.

Newer offerings such as “What Men Want” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” will be added to Amazon Prime Video later in December.

Amazon original series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Clifford” and “Inside Edge” will each add new seasons on Dec. 6, while a fourth season of “The Expanse” will hit Dec. 13.

See the full list of titles below:

December 1

A Better Life
Almost Famous
Bug
Footloose
Hamlet
Hancock
Havana Motor Club
In Secret
Out of Time
Phase IV
Some Kind of Wonderful
The Aviator
The Pawnbroker
The Spirit
The Winning Season

Marvelous Mrs Maisel
CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios/Nicole Rivelli

December 3

My Boss’ Daughter

December 5

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

December 6

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3
Clifford: Season 1A
Inside Edge: Season 2

December 9

Light of My Life

December 11

Fast Color

Bumblebee
CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount

December 13

Bumblebee
The Expanse: Season 4

December 18

The Kid

December 20

The Aeronauts
The Wedding Year

December 21

The Kill Team

December 25

Night Hunter

December 30

Transformers: Dark of the Moon
What Men Want
Wonder Park

December 31

Man on the Moon

