What’s Coming to Amazon Prime Video in December 2019

With the holidays around the corner, Amazon Prime Video is adding an abundance of movies and TV shows to stream while relaxing at home.

A majority of fresh content will drop on the first of the month, starting with Cameron Crowe’s “Almost Famous” and Kevin Bacon’s “Footloose” on Dec. 1. For superhero enthusiasts, “Hancock” and “Bumblebee” will drop on the first of the month as well.

Newer offerings such as “What Men Want” and “The Last Black Man in San Francisco” will be added to Amazon Prime Video later in December.

Amazon original series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Clifford” and “Inside Edge” will each add new seasons on Dec. 6, while a fourth season of “The Expanse” will hit Dec. 13.

See the full list of titles below:

December 1

A Better Life

Almost Famous

Bug

Footloose

Hamlet

Hancock

Havana Motor Club

In Secret

Out of Time

Phase IV

Some Kind of Wonderful

The Aviator

The Pawnbroker

The Spirit

The Winning Season

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon Studios/Nicole Rivelli

December 3

My Boss’ Daughter

December 5

The Last Black Man in San Francisco

December 6

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Season 3

Clifford: Season 1A

Inside Edge: Season 2

December 9

Light of My Life

December 11

Fast Color

CREDIT: Courtesy of Paramount

December 13

Bumblebee

The Expanse: Season 4

December 18

The Kid

December 20

The Aeronauts

The Wedding Year

December 21

The Kill Team

December 25

Night Hunter

December 30

Transformers: Dark of the Moon

What Men Want

Wonder Park

December 31

Man on the Moon