What’s Coming to Hulu in April 2019

Can’t stop thinking about Elizabeth Holmes after watching HBO’s riveting documentary “The Inventor,” which exposed the Theranos scammer? Worry not, because come April, Hulu will be adding a slew of new titles to its slate, including “Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine” from the same director, Alex Gibney, and it’s sure to contain more enthralling insight into the cutthroat world of Palo Alto’s tech world.
However, if you’re looking for something lighter to binge as you welcome spring this coming month, Hulu is sure to have something that fits the bill. By April 10, you’ll be able to follow the ladies of Scarlet Magazine in the Season 3 premiere of “The Bold Type” or dance along to the upbeat soundtrack of “Happy Feet,” which becomes available on April 1. Other notable titles include the critically acclaimed film “A Quiet Place,” directed by John Krasinski, and the Season 2 premiere of “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger.”
As always, Hulu subscribers will also be able to enjoy originals from the streaming service. Horror anthology series “Into The Dark: I’m Just F*cking With You,” which will be released on April 1, follows a brother and sister who are subjected to frightening practical jokes while staying at a secluded motel. And “Ramy,” which will debut on April 19, is centered around a first-generation Egyptian-American man as he navigates his Muslim identity in a politically divided New Jersey neighborhood.
April 1
1492: Conquest of Paradise
The Addams Family
Addams Family Values
Akeelah and the Bee
Alone (Complete Season 5)
America’s Prince: The John F. Kennedy Jr. Story
Ancient Aliens (Complete Seasons 1, 2, 3, 13)
An Everlasting Piece
Another 48 Hrs. (With STARZ Add-On)
At Close Range
Babe STARZ
Barton Fink
Bend It like Beckham (With STARZ Add-On)
Beethoven
Beethoven’s 2nd
Beethoven’s 3rd
Behind Bars: Rookie Year (Complete Season 1)
Beverly Hills Cop II
Big Fat Liar
Blow
Blown Away
Born Behind Bars (Complete Season 1)
Bounce
The Cable Guy
Case 39
Cheaper by the Dozen 2 (With STARZ Add-On)
The Cider House Rules STARZ
The Clearing
Cold Mountain
Curious George: Follow that Monkey
Cults and Extreme Belief (Complete Season 1)
Darkness
The Dark Mile
Days of Thunder
Diamonds are Forever
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (With STARZ Add-On)
Die Another Day
Dr. Dolittle: Tail to the Chief
Drillbit (With STARZ Add-On)
Dragonslayer
Eastern Promises
Escape from L.A.
Everything Must Go
The Falcon and the Snowman
Forces of Nature (With STARZ Add-On)
Foxfire
Fried Green Tomatoes (With STARZ Add-On)
Funny About Love
Funny Cow
Gloves Off
Goldfinger
Halloween H20: 20 Years Later
Happy Feet
Hollywood Homicide
Hot Shots! Part Deux
I Think I Love My Wife
In A World
Intervention (Complete Season 20)
Into The Dark: I’m Just F*cking With You (Episode 7 Premiere) Hulu Original Series
The Jerk
Jersey Girl
Kill the Irishman
Law of the Lawless
Liberty Stands Still
License to Drive
Like Mike
Little Monsters
Little Women: LA (Complete Season 4)
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
The Man with the Golden Gun
The Minus Man
Mountain Men (Complete Season 1)
Never Say Never Again
Octopussy
One Million American Dreams (2018)
Painkillers
Penelope
Playing By Heart
Practical Magic
Primal Fear
Project Nim
Promise Land (With STARZ Add-On)
Racing with the Moon
Rain Man (With STARZ Add-On)
Raising Tourettes (Complete Season 1)
The Real Housewives of Potomac (Complete Season 3)
Scary Movie 2
The Seven Year Itch
Sex Drive
The Shining
Six Degrees of Separation
Soul Plane (With STARZ Add-On)
The Spy who Loved Me
Stories we Tell
Sunshine Cleaning
The Time Traveler’s Wife
The Truman Show (With STARZ Add-On)
Ultraviolet
Undisputed
Uninvited Guest
Up in Smoke
Up in the Air
The Wedding Singer (With STARZ Add-On)
Tron Legacy (With STARZ Add-On)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe (With STARZ Add-On)
White Noise
The World is not Enough
You Only Live Twice
One-Punch Man (Special)
Air Strike
Weightless
Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger (Season 2 Premiere)
Rick Steves’ Europe (Complete Season 10)
White Boy (With STARZ Add-On)
The Bold Type (Season 3 Premiere)
How Not to Summon a Demon Lord (Season 1, DUBBED)
Tyrel
Fletch Lives (With STARZ Add-On)
Harlem Nights (With STARZ Add-On)
Pledge
Red Dawn (With STARZ Add-On)
Steve Jobs: The Man in the Machine
Ayesha’s Home Kitchen (Complete Seasons 1 & 2)
Barefoot Contessa: Back to Basics (Complete Seasons 11-13)
Dr. Pimple Popper (Complete Season 1)
Fixer Upper (Complete Season 5)
How the Earth Works (Complete Season 1)
The Last Alaskans (Complete Seasons 2 & 3)
Obsession: Dark Desires (Complete Season 2)
Pamela Smart: An American Murder Mystery (Complete Season 1)
Treehouse Masters (Complete Seasons 8-10)
Unearthed (Complete Seasons 2 & 3)
What on Earth (Complete Seasons 2 & 3)
Yukon Men (Complete Season 6)
Enchanted April
Master of Disguise
We Are Columbine
Bless This Mess (Series Premiere)
Soul Surfer (With STARZ Add-On)
The Quake
The Jewel of the Nile (With STARZ Add-On)
Osmosis Jones (With STARZ Add-On)
Ramy (Complete Season 1 Premiere) Hulu Original Series
Romancing the Stone (With STARZ Add-On)
Wild Bill (With STARZ Add-On)
Noma My Perfect Storm
The Posh Frock Ship (Complete Season 1)
The Next Three Days
The Sisters Brothers
Overloard (Episodes 1-13, DUBBED)
Arcadia
Beast of the Water
Border
April 24
Don’t Go
April 26
Babylon A.D. (With STARZ Add-On)
April 27
Welcome to the Rileys
White Boy Rick (With STARZ Add-On)
April 28
Attack on Titan (Season 3, Part 2 Premiere)
April 29
Fairy Tail (Season 9, Episodes 291-303, DUBBED)
Waiting for Superman
April 30
Hunting Evil
The Lone Ranger (With STARZ Add-On)
Vikings (Complete Season 5B)