What’s Coming to Hulu in November

As the rest of the world says goodbye to Halloween, Hulu seems to still be in the thick of the spooky season, adding some thrilling titles to its library in November, like “Freddy Vs. Jason,” “Texas Chainsaw 3D” and “Interview with a Vampire,” whose star-studded cast included Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kristen Dunst, and Thandie Newton. For a creepy cartoon, Hulu subscribers can view Tim Burton’s “The Corpse Bride.”

Also coming to the streamer are “Creed II” and “Booksmart,” as well as some classic flicks such as the Jennifer Beals-led film “Flashdance” and two films from the Terminator franchise: “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” and “Terminator Salvation.”

View the complete list below.

Nov. 1

A Fairly Odd Christmas

A Simple Plan

Albert

America’s Cutest, Seasons 2 and 3

Big Top Pee-Wee

Chinatown

The Counterfeit Traitor

Dinner for Schmucks

Double Jeopardy

The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain

Escape From Alcatraz

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (but Were Afraid to Ask)

Fantastic Four

Fatal Attraction

Fever Pitch

Fire With Fire

The Firm

Flashdance

Freddy Vs. Jason

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare

Freelancers

Fun With Dick and Jane

Giada’s Holiday Handbook, Seasons 1 and 3

Gloria

Head of State

Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1 through 4

Home for the Holidays

I Heart Huckabees

In Enemy Hands

Into the Dark: Pilgrim (episode premiere)

Interview With a Vampire

Kids Baking Championship, Season 4

Kingpin

Light Sleeper

Love Island: Australia, Season 1

Madea’s Big Happy Family

Madea’s Witness Protection

Magic Mike

The Mexican

The Nightingale

Overlord

The Pink Panther 2

Reds

The Ring

Santa Hunters

Sex Sent Me to the ER, Seasons 1 and 2

Shall We Dance?

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

Soapdish

Spy Next Door

Summers Moon

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines

Terminator Salvation

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride

Tiny Christmas

Too Cute!, Seasons 2 and 3

The Two Jakes

Under the Tuscan Sun

Undisputed

Waiting…

You Laugh but It’s True

Nov. 4

Denial

Nov. 5

Framing John DeLorean

Nov. 6

Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story

The Biggest Little Farm

Nov. 7

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Nov. 9

You’re the Worst, Season 5

Nov. 13

Anna and the Apocalypse

Ugly Dolls

Nov. 14

Instant Family

Veronica Mars

Nov. 15

Creed II

Dollface, Season 1

Wings of the Dove

Nov. 18

Booksmart

The Tomorrow Man

Nov. 19

Apple Tree Yard, Season 1

Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word Is Power

The Quiet One

Nov. 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

Nov. 22

Holly Hobbie, Season 2

The Accident, Season 1

Vita & Virginia

Nov. 24

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Nov. 25

Love & Mercy

Nov. 26

Astronaut

NOS4A2, Season 1

Nov. 27

Meeting Gorbachev

Nov. 28

Mike Wallace Is Here

The following are available with the HBO premium add-on:

November 2

Daniel Sloss: X

November 4

His Dark Materials