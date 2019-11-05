What’s Coming to Hulu in November

×

Booksmart
CREDIT: Francois Duhamel/Annapurna

As the rest of the world says goodbye to Halloween, Hulu seems to still be in the thick of the spooky season, adding some thrilling titles to its library in November, like “Freddy Vs. Jason,” “Texas Chainsaw 3D” and “Interview with a Vampire,” whose star-studded cast included Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, Kristen Dunst, and Thandie Newton. For a creepy cartoon, Hulu subscribers can view Tim Burton’s “The Corpse Bride.”

Also coming to the streamer are “Creed II” and “Booksmart,” as well as some classic flicks such as the Jennifer Beals-led film “Flashdance” and two films from the Terminator franchise: “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines” and “Terminator Salvation.”

View the complete list below.

Nov. 1

A Fairly Odd Christmas
A Simple Plan
Albert
America’s Cutest, Seasons 2 and 3
Big Top Pee-Wee
Chinatown
The Counterfeit Traitor
Dinner for Schmucks
Double Jeopardy
The Englishman Who Went Up a Hill but Came Down a Mountain
Escape From Alcatraz
Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (but Were Afraid to Ask)
Fantastic Four
Fatal Attraction
Fever Pitch
Fire With Fire
The Firm
Flashdance
Freddy Vs. Jason
Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare
Freelancers
Fun With Dick and Jane
Giada’s Holiday Handbook, Seasons 1 and 3
Gloria
Head of State
Holiday Baking Championship, Seasons 1 through 4
Home for the Holidays
I Heart Huckabees
In Enemy Hands
Into the Dark: Pilgrim (episode premiere)
Interview With a Vampire
Kids Baking Championship, Season 4
Kingpin
Light Sleeper
Love Island: Australia, Season 1
Madea’s Big Happy Family
Madea’s Witness Protection
Magic Mike
The Mexican
The Nightingale
Overlord
The Pink Panther 2
Reds
The Ring
Santa Hunters
Sex Sent Me to the ER, Seasons 1 and 2
Shall We Dance?
Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas
Soapdish
Spy Next Door
Summers Moon
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride
Tiny Christmas
Too Cute!, Seasons 2 and 3
The Two Jakes
Under the Tuscan Sun
Undisputed
Waiting…
You Laugh but It’s True

Nov. 4

Denial

Nov. 5

Framing John DeLorean

Nov. 6

Long Time Coming: A 1955 Baseball Story
The Biggest Little Farm

Nov. 7

Texas Chainsaw 3D

Nov. 9

You’re the Worst, Season 5

Nov. 13

Anna and the Apocalypse
Ugly Dolls

Nov. 14

Instant Family
Veronica Mars

Nov. 15

Creed II
Dollface, Season 1
Wings of the Dove

Nov. 18

Booksmart
The Tomorrow Man

Nov. 19

Apple Tree Yard, Season 1
Margaret Atwood: A Word After a Word After a Word Is Power
The Quiet One

Nov. 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

Nov. 22

Holly Hobbie, Season 2
The Accident, Season 1
Vita & Virginia

Nov. 24

Ice Age: A Mammoth Christmas

Nov. 25

Love & Mercy

Nov. 26

Astronaut
NOS4A2, Season 1

Nov. 27

Meeting Gorbachev

Nov. 28

Mike Wallace Is Here

The following are available with the HBO premium add-on: 

November 2

Daniel Sloss: X

November 4

His Dark Materials

Available with the STARZ premium add-on:

Nov. 1

Half Baked
Hugo
National Lampoon’s Animal House
Rollerball
Sixteen Candles
The Breakfast Club
The Interpreter
West Side Story

Nov. 8

The King of Kong: A Fistful of Quarters

Nov. 10

Dublin Murders

Nov. 14

The Burbs

Nov. 15

Coneheads
Date and Switch
Devil in a Blue Dress
Psycho
Psycho II
Psycho III
Psycho IV: The Beginning
Snake Eyes
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Mod Squad

Nov. 16

Away We Go
Burn After Reading
Mamma Mia!
State of Play
The Addams Family

Nov. 21

Jack and Jill

Available with the SHOWTIME premium add-on:

Nov. 10

Back to Life, series premiere
Shameless, Season 10 premiere
Ray Donovan, Season 7 premiere

