What Happened When Ryan Coogler and Jon M. Chu Met for the First Time

It may be hard to believe, but it wasn’t until last month at the SAG Awards that Ryan Coogler and met for the first time.

“I got to meet Ryan Coogler for the first time,” Chu told Variety at the ADG Awards on Saturday while discussing the viral photo of the “Black Panther” and “Crazy Rich Asians” cast together at the SAG Awards. “And we had never met before, we got a really nice conversation. He gave me his number, we’ve been texting ever since so we’re like BFFs.”

When asked if he’d ever want to do a film together, Chu said, “I’m not sure about that. He’s on another planet.”

He also told an anecdote of meeting fellow acclaimed directors at an unlikely place.

“I was at a urinal at the SAG Awards next to Jordan Peele and Alfonso Cuaron. And I’m like, ‘Oh s—, this is the future of Hollywood right here. In this bathroom right now,’” Chu said. “It’s pretty amazing to look around and say, ‘[There’s] a lot more work to do, but this is a good start and you can get a glimpse of what it can be like.’”

Chu also joined Tessa Thompson, J.J. Abrams, Regina King, and others in support of Time’s Up’s 4% challenge. Those who commit to the challenge have promised to set out to work with a female director on a feature film in the next 18 months.

“I think it’s an amazing thing,” Chu said. “I think the whole movement around Hollywood is an amazing thing, and I think this is why we’re here. Our generation’s time to change things is here, and you can feel it.”