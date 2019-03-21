×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WGA Authorizing Managers, Lawyers to Make Deals if Agents are Fired

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Curt Merlo for Variety

The Writers Guild of America has authorized managers and lawyers to negotiate deals for writers in place of agents — if the guild tells members to fire their agents on April 7.

The guild’s negotiating committee notified members of the plans in a message Wednesday. The WGA and the Association of Talent Agents having made little progress in negotiations to revamp the 43-year-old rules governing how agents represent writers. The WGA said it will require its members to fire their agents if they have not agreed to a “code of conduct,” which eliminates agency packaging fees and ownership in production companies, before April 7.

The two sides have held five negotiating sessions since Feb. 5 but have made little progress. “While we are working toward a swift and equitable resolution of our differences with the agencies, we must still plan for other contingencies,” the message said.

California law states that only licensed talents are allowed to procure employment. But the guild asserted Wednesday in a declaration to managers and lawyers that was linked in the message that it has the right to delegate its exclusive bargaining authority on terms that it establishes.

Related

Here’s the message to members:

Dear Members,

While we are working toward a swift and equitable resolution of our differences with the agencies, we must still plan for other contingencies. We’d like to share some news about how our other representatives can support members who could soon be without representation by a franchised agency.  Many Guild members have a manager and/or attorney who can help fill some of the gap.

To eliminate any doubt, the Guild has issued a formal written delegation authorizing managers and lawyers who represent WGA members to procure employment and negotiate overscale terms.  The letter appears below and is also linked HERE.

In Solidarity,

WGA-Agency Agreement Negotiating Committee

Here is the declaration authorizing lawyers and managers to negotiate for WGA members:

To: Managers and Attorneys who represent WGA members

Re: Limited Delegation of Authority to Negotiate Overscale Terms with Guild-Signatory Companies

Writers Guild of America, West, Inc., together with Writers Guild of America, East, Inc. (collectively, “Guild” or “WGA”), is the exclusive representative for the purpose of collective bargaining of all writers (“Writers”) employed under the WGA Theatrical and Television Basic Agreement (“MBA”). As such, under the National Labor Relations Act, 29 U.S.C. § 151 et seq., the Guild is vested with the exclusive right to bargain over wages, hours, and terms and conditions of employment on behalf of such Writers. The Guild, in its sole discretion, may delegate its exclusive bargaining authority on terms that it establishes.

The Guild, as the exclusive bargaining representative, hereby authorizes you to procure employment and negotiate overscale terms and conditions of employment for individual Writers in connection with MBA-covered employment and MBA-covered options and purchases of literary material, consistent with Article 9 of the MBA. Nothing herein shall be construed to permit you to negotiate terms and conditions of employment inferior to or in conflict with the terms of the MBA.

This limited delegation of bargaining authority shall be effective as of the date of this letter and may be revoked by the Guild upon ten days’ email notification to you.

 

Popular on Variety

  • Variety Kit Harington Game of Thrones

    Kit Harington on 'Game of Thrones' Ending, Women of Westeros

  • Why Laurie Metcalf's Hillary Clinton Won't

    John Lithgow and Laurie Metcalf on Playing the Clintons: 'There's a Tremendous Undertow of Melancholy'

  • Kevin Costner

    Kevin Costner on Oscar Netflix Controversy: 'Movies Are for Theaters'

  • Director/Writer/Producer Jordan Peele arrives as Universal

    Jordan Peele on the Message Behind 'Us'

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

More Film

  • WGA Authorizing Managers, Lawyers to Make

    WGA Authorizing Managers, Lawyers to Make Deals if Agents are Fired

    The Writers Guild of America has authorized managers and lawyers to negotiate deals for writers in place of agents — if the guild tells members to fire their agents on April 7. The guild’s negotiating committee notified members of the plans in a message Wednesday. The WGA and the Association of Talent Agents having made [...]

  • Gone With the Wind Screening

    Film News Roundup: 'Gone With the Wind' Sets Event Cinema Record

    In today’s film news roundup, “Gone with the Wind” sets a new record, “Fiddler: A Miracle of Miracles” is acquired, and Tracy Oliver signs with Topic Studios. EVENT CINEMA RECORD The 80th anniversary release of “Gone with the Wind” has grossed $2.23 million in six nationwide screenings on four dates — a record as the [...]

  • Made in Abyss - Journey’s Dawn

    Film Review: ‘Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn’

    It’s a Herculean effort to take a multi-volume manga like author Akihito Tsukushi’s “Made in Abyss,” adapt it into a popular anime television series, and then compress the show into a coherent feature (technically, two movies), but the folks at Sentai Filmworks have done just that. Part one, “Made in Abyss: Journey’s Dawn,” will screen [...]

  • HAF: 'Assassination,' 'Apprenticeship' Named Project Market

    HAF: 'Assassination,' 'Apprenticeship' Named Project Market Winners

    Eighteen prizes were presented on Wednesday afternoon at the closing ceremony of the Hong Kong Asia Film Financing Forum. The project market sits alongside FilMart as part of the Entertainment Expo in Hong Kong. “Wong Tai Sin Assassination” to be directed by Wong Hoi and produced by Derek Kwok Tsz-kin, was named the winner of [...]

  • Contract Placeholder Business WGA ATA Agent

    Writers Guild Makes Concession on Film Financing in Agent Talks

    The Writers Guild of America has made a concession in film financing in its negotiations with Hollywood talent agents — the second in six weeks of talks. WGA West executive director David Young said Wednesday that it had made a “significant move” toward reaching a deal with the Association of Talent Agents for a revamped [...]

  • Noah Centineo He-Man

    Noah Centineo to Play He-Man in 'Masters of the Universe' Reboot

    From a boy (who’s loved) to He-Man. Noah Centineo is in talks to take on the superhero in Sony Pictures and Mattel Films’ “Masters of the Universe.” Brothers Adam and Aaron Nee are directing the reboot. Mattel Films is partnering with Sony on the movie, which is based on Mattel’s beloved toy line that spawned [...]

  • Disney Fox Takeover Placeholder

    Disney, Fox Employees Grapple With Day One Transition on Two Hollywood Lots

    What kind of a boss will Disney be? That’s a question facing employees at 20th Century Fox, Fox Searchlight, National Geographic Partners, FX Networks, and other assorted parts of Rupert Murdoch’s former media empire. Wednesday was their first full day as staffers of the Walt Disney Co. and the initial moves have done little to [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad