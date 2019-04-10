×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WGA, Agents Discuss Packaging, Ownership as Deadline Looms

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Curt Merlo for Variety

Leaders of the Writers Guild and Hollywood agents have concluded their third meeting in four days with discussion of the key issues of packaging fees and ownership of production companies.

Tuesday afternoon’s session at the WGA West headquarters in Los Angeles lasted several hours, with small groups representing both sides. The negotiators are facing an April 12 deadline to hammer out a deal before the WGA imposes a new Agency Code of Conduct — which will eliminate packaging fees and ownership of production companies by WME, CAA and UTA.

Sources said that a meeting has not been set yet for Wednesday but such a get-together is likely. The sides had been facing an April 6 contract expiration deadline, but an eleventh-hour gathering on that day led to the WGA agreeing to a six-day delay in the implementation of the code.

The sides are trying to avoid the disruption of having thousands of WGA members fire their agents en masse. The guild has vowed to implement its new Code if it can’t reach a deal with the ATA on a new agency franchise agreement. Hollywood’s largest agencies, represented by the ATA, have balked at the guild’s Code of Conduct reforms.

The code will require the 15,000 WGA members to fire their agents if the agents have not signed on to the code.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relive Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

  • Linda HamiltonBig Screen Achievement Awards, Arrivals,

    Linda Hamilton Calls Last Three 'Terminator' Movies 'Forgettable'

  • Michelle Wolf attends Variety's Power of

    Michelle Wolf Roasts Trump for Skipping Third Correspondents' Dinner

  • Hugh Jackman'Missing Link' film premiere, Arrivals,

    Hugh Jackman Was Rejected From His High School Production of 'The Music Man'

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘View’ After Barbara

    Elisabeth Hasselbeck Quit ‘The View’ After Barbara Walters Fight About Morning-After Pill

  • Jussie Smollett: How His Case Being

    Jussie Smollett Case Dropped, but Will He Still Be on 'Empire'?

More Film

  • Writers Guild, Agents Talk Packaging, Ownership

    WGA, Agents Discuss Packaging, Ownership as Deadline Looms

    Leaders of the Writers Guild and Hollywood agents have concluded their third meeting in four days with discussion of the key issues of packaging fees and ownership of production companies. Tuesday afternoon’s session at the WGA West headquarters in Los Angeles lasted several hours, with small groups representing both sides. The negotiators are facing an [...]

  • Camila Cabello Cinderella

    Camila Cabello to Star in New 'Cinderella' Movie for Sony

    Singer-songwriter Camila Cabello will star in writer-director Kay Cannon’s re-telling of “Cinderella” for Sony Pictures. Cabello will be involved in the music for the project, which grew out of an original idea from James Corden. The film will be produced by Corden and Leo Pearlman through their Fulwell73 banner. The new “Cinderella” will be a [...]

  • Felicity Huffman Court

    Netflix Delays Felicity Huffman Movie After Guilty Plea

    UPDATED: Netflix has delayed the Felicity Huffman comedy “Otherhood” after the actress agreed to plead guilty for her role in the college admissions bribery scandal. Netflix has moved the film’s release to Aug. 2 from April 26. Huffman co-stars with Patricia Arquette and Angela Bassett in a trio of suburban mothers who show up unannounced at [...]

  • George Clooney

    George Clooney's Smokehouse Pictures Signs First-Look Deal With MGM

    MGM has signed a two-year, first-look deal with George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures. Jonathan Glickman, president of MGM’s Motion Picture Group, announced the deal on Tuesday. The first film under the new deal will center on motoring engineer and designer John DeLorean, with Clooney set to direct the movie with the possibility of [...]

  • Tom Hanks AFI Awards

    Universal Picks Up Tom Hanks' 'News of the World' From Fox 2000

    Universal Pictures has picked up rights to the historical drama “The News of the World” with Tom Hanks attached to star. The project, based on the best-selling novel by Paulette Jiles set in the days following the Civil War, was previously in development at Fox 2000. Disney decided to retire the Fox 2000 label last [...]

  • 'Billions' TV Show FYC Event

    Film News Roundup: Tribeca Honoring 50th Anniversary of Stonewall Riots

    In today’s film news roundup, the Tribeca Film Festival will honor the 1969 Stonewall Inn riots, a “Rot & Ruin” zombie movie and a “Grease” prequel are in the works. TRIBECA EVENT The Tribeca Film Festival has announced a day-long event on May 4 to honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall riots with “Billions” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad