‘The Big Short’ Writer to Pen WeWork Drama From Blumhouse, Universal

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Charles Randolph
The rise and crash of WeWork and its founder Adam Neumann is getting the big-screen treatment from Blumhouse and Universal.

Screenwriter Charles Randolph, who won an adapted screenplay Oscar for “The Big Short,” is on board to write the film.

The troubled shared-workplace startup pulled the plug on an initial public offering in September after investors raised questions against its mounting losses. It accepted a bailout from SoftBank in October.

Blumhouse will produce and is adapting from Katrina Brooker’s reporting and upcoming book, to be published by W. W. Norton, on the intertwined lives and ambitions of Neumann and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son.

Brooker is a senior contributing writer for Fast Company. She has conducted in-depth interviews with Neumann and dozens of sources within SoftBank and WeWork, and written stories on the fallout of WeWork’s IPO.

Randolph wrote the script for Jay Roach’s “Bombshell,” starring Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. His other credits include “Love & Other Drugs,” “The Interpreter” and “The Life of David Gale.”

Earlier this year, Blumhouse Television produced “The Loudest Voice,” the Showtime limited series about Roger Ailes starring Russell Crowe, Sienna Miller, Naomi Watts, Seth MacFarlane and Annabelle Wallis. The company is also adapting Ezra Marcus and James D. Walsh’s “The Stolen Kids of Sarah Lawrence” into a film and television project.

