Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Media Taps Dana Currier, Ashley McCollum for Key Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

Dana Currier and Ashley McCollum have taken key roles at Westbrook Media, the new media venture that was launched by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith last summer.

Currier will serve as senior vice president of operations while McCollum has been named senior vice president of revenue and strategy. Their appointments are effective immediately. Westbrook Media is a digital studio that is focused on creating short and mid-form content, as well as brand and social media management. It is an arm of Westbrook Inc., a holding company that oversees the Smith family businesses.

Currier more recently served as director of production for original series, films and development at CNN. In that capacity, she helped oversee the production of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” as well as the box office hits “Three Identical Strangers” and “RBG,” the latter of which was nominated for an Oscar.

McCollum joins Westbrook Media from Buzzfeed, where she spent the past decade. At Buzzfeed, she helped build the food spinoff network Tasty from scratch, turning it into a franchise with over 75 billion views on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

“Over the course of their respective careers, both Dana and Ashley have successfully created new and exciting content as well as built new ways for people to engage with that content,” said Westbrook Media CEO Brad Haugen in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome them to the Westbrook family and look forward to the passion and creativity they will each bring to their new roles.”

Westbrook helped oversee Smith’s launch into social media, and maintains the social channels for Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk and Just Water, Jaden Smith’s sustainable and responsibly sourced water brand. It also played a role in the social media rollout for “Aladdin,” the recent Disney film that starred Smith.