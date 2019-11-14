×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Westbrook Media Taps Dana Currier, Ashley McCollum for Key Roles (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All

Dana Currier and Ashley McCollum have taken key roles at Westbrook Media, the new media venture that was launched by Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith last summer.

Currier will serve as senior vice president of operations while McCollum has been named senior vice president of revenue and strategy. Their appointments are effective immediately. Westbrook Media is a digital studio that is focused on creating short and mid-form content, as well as brand and social media management. It is an arm of Westbrook Inc., a holding company that oversees the Smith family businesses.

Currier more recently served as director of production for original series, films and development at CNN. In that capacity, she helped oversee the production of “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown,” as well as the box office hits “Three Identical Strangers” and “RBG,” the latter of which was nominated for an Oscar.

McCollum joins Westbrook Media from Buzzfeed, where she spent the past decade. At Buzzfeed, she helped build the food spinoff network Tasty from scratch, turning it into a franchise with over 75 billion views on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram.

“Over the course of their respective careers, both Dana and Ashley have successfully created new and exciting content as well as built new ways for people to engage with that content,” said Westbrook Media CEO Brad Haugen in a statement. “We are thrilled to welcome them to the Westbrook family and look forward to the passion and creativity they will each bring to their new roles.”

Westbrook helped oversee Smith’s launch into social media, and maintains the social channels for Pinkett Smith, Red Table Talk and Just Water, Jaden Smith’s sustainable and responsibly sourced water brand. It also played a role in the social media rollout for “Aladdin,” the recent Disney film that starred Smith.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • CineAsia Conference Canceled Due to Hong

    CineAsia Conference Scrubbed Due to Hong Kong Protests

    Film Expo Group has scrubbed next month’s CineAsia conference hosted in Hong Kong, citing escalating violence in the city. “Due to the escalating violence and on-going anti-government protesting we felt it was in the best interest of all concerned to cancel the convention,” said Robert Sunshine, chairman of the Film Expo Group in a statement [...]

  • Margot Robbie Big Ticket Podcast

    Margot Robbie Was 'Pretty Rattled' After Reading the 'Bombshell' Script for the First Time

    Margot Robbie took to Twitter to prepare for her role as a conservative news producer and aspiring broadcast journalist for Fox News in “Bombshell.” “Understanding her upbringing and her point of view on politics in the world, that really took me a minute,” Robbie says on today’s episode of “The Big Ticket,” Variety and iHeart’s [...]

  • Randy Newman My First Time

    My First Time in Variety: Randy Newman

    “What?! My god.” This is Randy Newman’s reaction upon learning of the first time he ever appeared in the pages of Variety, back in May of 1965. That was three years before he released his first album as a singer-songwriter, at which point he began steadily accruing fans of his warped musical character sketches until [...]

  • Kiri Hart Stephen Feder Ben LeClair

    Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman Expand T-Street With Producer Trio

    Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman are expanding their T-Street studio with Lucasfilm veterans Kiri Hart and Stephen Feder, along with Ben LeClair. Johnson is best known for directing and writing 2017’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which Bergman produced with Kathleen Kennedy. The duo is teamed via T-Street on the upcoming “Knives Out,” starring Daniel [...]

  • Branko Lustig

    Branko Lustig, 'Schindler's List' Producer and Holocaust Survivor, Dies at 87

    Holocaust survivor and Academy Award winner Branko Lustig, who nabbed best picture Oscars for “Schindler’s List” and “Gladiator,” has died at his home in Croatia. He was 87. His death was announced on the website for Festival of Tolerance, which Lustig oversaw as president since 2008. Lustig was born in Osijek, Yugoslavia, in 1932 to [...]

  • Frozen 2

    ‘Frozen 2’ Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

    Early reviews are in for the highly anticipated “Frozen 2,” and the sequel stands its ground amid lukewarm responses. Currently sitting at 82% on Rotten Tomatoes, “Frozen 2” has released to mixed reactions, the main sentiment being that while the film is unnecessary, Disney has released another money-maker that knows how to satisfy its audience. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad