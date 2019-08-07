Wesley Snipes Joins Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming to America’ Sequel

Wesley Snipes has signed on to appear in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming to America” sequel as an African general.

“Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer is directing the project with Murphy, Kevin Misher, and Kenya Barris producing.

The 1988 original movie, directed by John Landis, starred Murphy as the charming African prince Akeem, who traveled to New York City to escape an arranged marriage. Arsenio Hall starred as his best friend Semmi with James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos co-starring. The comedy was a major hit, grossing nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office.

In the sequel, Prince Akeem is set to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America — a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. To honor the former king’s dying wish to groom his grandson as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America. Murphy and Hall are reprising their roles.

Paramount Pictures has set a Dec. 18, 2020 release date. The project has been in the works for several years with Jonathan Levine previously attached to direct.

Snipes worked with Murphy and Brewer on the upcoming comedy biopic “Dolemite is My Name,” portraying D’Urville Martin. “Dolemite” will premiere at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival. Snipes’ credits include “Blade” and “White Men Can’t Jump.” He is repped by APA.