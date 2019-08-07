×

Wesley Snipes Joins Eddie Murphy’s ‘Coming to America’ Sequel

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Exclusive - All RoundMandatory Credit: Photo by Andrew H Walker/Variety/Shutterstock (9765796gl)Wesley Snipes - 'Cut Throat City'Exclusive - Variety Portrait Studio Comic-Con, Day 3, San Diego, USA - 21 Jul 2018
CREDIT: Andrew H Walker/Variety/Shutters

Wesley Snipes has signed on to appear in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming to America” sequel as an African general.

“Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer is directing the project with Murphy, Kevin Misher, and Kenya Barris producing.

The 1988 original movie, directed by John Landis, starred Murphy as the charming African prince Akeem, who traveled to New York City to escape an arranged marriage. Arsenio Hall starred as his best friend Semmi with James Earl Jones, Shari Headley, and John Amos co-starring. The comedy was a major hit, grossing nearly $300 million at the worldwide box office.

In the sequel, Prince Akeem is set to become king of the fictional country of Zamunda when he discovers he has a son he never knew about in America — a street-savvy Queens native named Lavelle. To honor the former king’s dying wish to groom his grandson as the crown prince, Akeem and Semmi set off to America. Murphy and Hall are reprising their roles.

Paramount Pictures has set a Dec. 18, 2020 release date. The project has been in the works for several years with Jonathan Levine previously attached to direct.

Snipes worked with Murphy and Brewer on the upcoming comedy biopic “Dolemite is My Name,” portraying D’Urville Martin. “Dolemite” will premiere at next month’s Toronto International Film Festival. Snipes’ credits include “Blade” and “White Men Can’t Jump.” He is repped by APA.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Exclusive - All RoundMandatory Credit: Photo

    Wesley Snipes Joins Eddie Murphy's 'Coming to America' Sequel

    Wesley Snipes has signed on to appear in Eddie Murphy’s “Coming to America” sequel as an African general. “Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer is directing the project with Murphy, Kevin Misher, and Kenya Barris producing. The 1988 original movie, directed by John Landis, starred Murphy as the charming African prince Akeem, who traveled to New York [...]

  • Joel Fry'Yesterday' film premiere, London, UK

    Disney's 'Cruella' Casts Joel Fry as Jasper (EXCLUSIVE)

    Joel Fry is set to play Jasper in Disney’s “Cruella,” a live-action origin story based on the classic “101 Dalmatians” villain Cruella de Vil. In the original cartoon, Jasper was one of the bumbling crooks who along with his cohort Horace, kidnapped the 101 dalmatians for Cruela Dev Vil. Paul Walter Hauser will be playing [...]

  • Avatar

    Manhattan Beach Studios, Home to 'Avatar' Sequels, Sold for $650 Million

    Hackman Capital Partners has acquired the Manhattan Beach Studios, home to James Cameron’s “Avatar” sequels, as part of a $650 million deal. Hackman announced Wednesday that it had bought the MBS Group from global investment firm the Carlyle Group. The MBS Group operates the MBS Media Campus — a 22-acre, 587,000 square foot production facility [...]

  • 'Addams Family' Trailer Remake Stars Oscar

    'The Addams Family' Trailer Brings the Macabre Lifestyle to New Jersey

    The creepy and kooky, mysterious and spooky Addams family are embracing the terrors of New Jersey in the first trailer for MGM’s cartooned remake of the classic horror series. The new footage begins with Morticia Addams (voiced by Charlize Theron) enjoying a stormy morning before waking her children, Pugsley Addams (Finn Wolfhard) and Wednesday Addams [...]

  • The Kitchen Movie

    How 'The Kitchen' Production Team Cooked Up 1970s-Era Clothes, Cash and Guns

    Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss play women who take over their husbands’ criminal business in Warner Bros.’ “The Kitchen,” adapted from the DC/Vertigo comic book series by Andrea Berloff, who also directed. Costume designer Sarah Edwards and prop master David Schanker used their skills to create a supporting parallel story for the characters that evoked the look and [...]

  • Janina Gavankar and Russo Schelling Directing

    Oscar-Qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival Celebrates 15th Anniversary

    The annual Oscar-qualifying HollyShorts Film Festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary. Running Aug. 8-17, the shorts film fest brings together premium story creators, top-flight industry leaders and dynamic companies, launching filmmakers into the next stages of their careers. “We had submissions from 80 countries this year. The event has truly become an explosion of phenomenal [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad