×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Werner Herzog’s Tribeca-Bound Documentary ‘Nomad’ to Air on the BBC

By

Robert's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of BBC

Werner Herzog’s latest documentary, a tribute to writer Bruce Chatwin, will air in Britain on the BBC, which commissioned the film for its long-running documentary series “Arena,” the pubcaster announced Tuesday.

Nomad – In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin” is scheduled to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 28. In the U.K., the feature-length documentary will air on BBC Two later this year as part of the broadcaster’s “Arena” strand.

Written, directed and narrated by Herzog, “Nomad” explores the creative and personal vision he shared with his friend Chatwin, the travel writer and adventurer.

Shortly before his death in 1989, Chatwin summoned Herzog with a request to see his television documentary “Herdsmen of the Sun,” about tribesmen of the Sahara. In exchange, Chatwin gave the German filmmaker the rucksack he had carried with him on his travels around the world. Thirty years later, “Nomad” sees Herzog pay tribute to Chatwin as he takes the rucksack on his own epic journey, inspired by his and Chatwin’s shared passion for the nomadic life.

Related

“Bruce Chatwin was a writer like no other,” Herzog said. “He crafted mythical tales into voyages of the mind. We were kindred spirits – he as a writer, I as a filmmaker. I wanted to make a film that is not a traditional biography but a series of encounters inspired by Bruce’s travels and ideas.”

During his journey, which takes in stops including Patagonia, the Black Mountains of Wales and the Australian Outback, Herzog discovers stories of dinosaurs, lost tribes, Aboriginal traditions, wanderers and dreamers.

Patrick Holland, controller of BBC Two, said: “Werner Herzog is one of the world’s greatest filmmakers, and commissioning this film about Bruce Chatwin for the BBC was one of the easier decisions we have had to make. Chatwin was an extraordinary figure, whose work has changed travel writing; this film is an intimate encounter with his legacy.”

It was commissioned for BBC Two and “Arena” by Mark Bell. Richard Bright served as executive producer for BBC Studios.

Sideways Film holds the world rights to “Nomad,” which the company’s managing director, Kazz Basma, said “unites two global icons in a cinematic masterpiece. It’s long been a dream to work with Werner Herzog.”

Power of Women

  • Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for

    Watch Bette Midler's Impassioned Plea for a More Just, Civilized and Loving Planet

  • Christiane Amanpour

    Christiane Amanpour: 'We Are Bludgeoned Over the Head by Untruthful Trope of Fake News'

  • Taraji P. Henson attends Variety's Power

    Taraji P. Henson Gets Emotional Talking About Her Dad and Mental Illness

  • Kacey Musgraves attend Variety's Power of

    Kacey Musgraves Recalls First Song She Ever Wrote

  • Gigi Hadid Power of Women

    Gigi Hadid on How She Used Her Massive Social Media Following for Good

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

More Film

  • IFF Panama: The Dominican Republic Builds

    IFF Panama: The Dominican Republic Builds as a Production Hub

    PANAMA CITY — Fueled by one of the strongest film tax incentive schemes in the world – with a 100% break for national productions, 25% break for international productions, and 1.5% withholding tax – the Dominican Republic has seen a surge in film production since the new film law was enacted in 2010. This phenomenon [...]

  • Panama’s Daniel Domínguez on Central America

    Panama’s Daniel Domínguez on Central America Cinema Growth, Trends.

    PANAMA CITY — Until now, IFF Panama has only had audience awards for completed films. But for its 8th edition, it is hosting a new Fipresci Prize for the 12-pic competition, Stories from Central America and the Caribbean. The jury members are Joel del Río, from Cuba, José Teodoro, from Canada, and Daniel Domínguez, from Panama. [...]

  • IFF Panama: Diana Sanchez on Role

    IFF Panama: Diana Sanchez on Role as Toronto’s New Senior Director of Film

    PANAMA CITY — In March 2019, IFF Panama’s artistic director Diana Sanchez, was appointed senior director of film at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival, as part of a wider remodeling of the fest’s senior management. Sanchez has served as artistic director of IFF Panama since its launch in 2011 and has also worked with many [...]

  • Werner Herzog’s Tribeca-Bound 'Nomad' to Air

    Werner Herzog’s Tribeca-Bound Documentary 'Nomad' to Air on the BBC

    Werner Herzog’s latest documentary, a tribute to writer Bruce Chatwin, will air in Britain on the BBC, which commissioned the film for its long-running documentary series “Arena,” the pubcaster announced Tuesday. “Nomad – In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin” is scheduled to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on April 28. In [...]

  • John WatersHammer Museum Gala, Arrivals, Los

    John Waters to Receive Locarno Film Festival’s Top Honor

    John Waters is set to receive the Pardo d’onore Manor lifetime achievement award at this year’s Locarno Film Festival, the first under new artistic director Lili Hinstin. The cult U.S. filmmaker will receive the festival’s highest distinction in Locarno’s Piazza Grande on Aug. 16. Hinstin said Waters’ “playful” work, which was “full of boldness and [...]

  • Colombian film director Ciro Guerra appears

    Cannes: Ciro Guerra to Head Jury of Critics' Week

    Critically acclaimed Colombian director Ciro Guerra (“Birds of Passage”) is set to preside over the jury of Critics’ Week, which runs parallel to the Cannes Film Festival and is dedicated to first and second films. The jury will be completed by the actress Amira Casar (“Call Me By Your Name”); Paris-based Danish producer Marianne Slot [...]

  • Avengers Read Kid-Friendly 'Infinity War' Adaptation

    Avengers Assemble on 'Kimmel' to Read 'Kid-Friendly' 'Infinity War' Adaptation

    With “Avengers: Endgame” on the horizon, the film’s cast stopped by “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday night to bring a genocide-less version of “Infinity War” to any kids watching at home. “Grown adults left the theater crying,” Kimmel began, referring to “Infininty War’s” upsetting conclusion, in which Thanos murders half the universe’s life. “While children love [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad