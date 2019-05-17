×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Werner Herzog on Funding His New Film: ‘The Only Thing I Haven’t Done Is Bank Robbery’

By

International Correspondent

Stewart's Most Recent Stories

View All
Werner Herzog poses for photographers at the See The World Through A Different Lens photo call at the 72nd international film festival, Cannes, southern France2019 See The World Through A Different Lens Photo Call, Cannes, France - 15 May 2019
CREDIT: Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Werner Herzog’s “Family Romance, LLC” is almost a meta-movie, about a world of artifice within the world of artifice of a film. Playing in the special screenings section in Cannes, the picture follows a man who is hired to impersonate the missing father of a 12-year-old girl. The film was shot in Japan with non-professional actors and is in Japanese. The famed director tells Variety about the genesis of the project, his rogue approach to filmmaking, and how not speaking Japanese wasn’t a hindrance.

How is it to be at Cannes with a movie?

I haven’t been here for 25 years. I had quite a few films in the ’70s and early ’80s here. I always like it because it had a serious side to it, and that’s a market.

Did “Family Romance” come together quickly?

It came very quickly; it was instantly there. I knew it was so big I had to immediately tackle it. And there was competition, I believe, from Amblin that wanted to something like that. I do believe one of the great actors of Hollywood wanted to do something about it. But before they even sent the deal memo to an attorney, I was already filming.

Related

It’s Japanese-language. How challenging was that?

It was done with a complete sense of freedom. I didn’t have the demands of having one or two world stars in it. I started filming with this great sense of freedom – essentially I’m stepping back into filmmaking like [1972’s] “Aguirre, the Wrath of God,” or even [1970’s] “Even Dwarfs Started Small,” this complete sense of freedom and joy of filmmaking.

Do you speak any Japanese?

I do not speak Japanese. The go-betweens while shooting were intelligent translators. It made me even faster because I did not have to have the spoken dialogue verbatim. It was clear the actors would have a situation that they had to act in and very clear demands: ‘This part of the dialogue has to be hit at this mark, but how you are getting to that point you can articulate in Japanese. You don’t have to learn a text; you have to learn a situation.’

Listening to the dialogue I could sense if the mood was right or off target. It came with ease.

Was funding the picture a challenge?

I funded it myself completely, and my company Skellig Rock is the production company. I have done two more films in the last 12 months, and I earned some of the money through that. I’m still earning through other things I am doing – for example, through “The Mandalorian” part. Through the “The Mandalorian” earnings I partially finance “Family Romance.” It’s my own money, and I earn it in all sorts of ways. The only thing I haven’t done is bank robbery.

Is the resulting picture going to surprise people?

In my film there is not a single moment that you have ever seen in a movie, although it looks completely normal and regular. When you take a good look, there is not a single thing you have ever seen in any movie. That was completely organic. The awe comes because you have not seen what you are seeing there.

You shoot what you really want to see on the screen. It’s only the essence. That’s the only thing I would film. Because of that, I have barely 300 to 350 minutes of footage in total. It’s very natural for me, and nothing is missing.

Does that rogue filmmaking style mean that a wider selection of people can make movies?

Of course – just look at “Family Romance.” If you are barefoot native from the Andes in Peru, you can make a feature film.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Larrain Brothers’ Drives into Animation with

    Larrains’ Fabula Drives into Animation with Lunes on ‘Homeless’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Pablo and Juan de Díos Larraín’s Fabula, producers of Oscar-winning “A Fantastic Woman” and Toronto hit “Gloria Bell,” starring Julianne Moore, have driven into animation, teaming with Lunes CineTV to produce “Homeless.” “Homeless” will be a Fabula-Lunes co-production, and Fabula’s first animated feature. The feature will make its world premiere at France’s Annecy Festival next [...]

  • Icebreaker Launches With Blockchain Funding

    Icebreaker Launches With Blockchain Funding

    Oscar-winning documentary filmmaker Luc Jacquet (“March of the Penguins”) and producer Sophokles Tasioulis (“Deep Blue,” “Earth”) are partnering to launch Icebreaker, a new production company that uses blockchain technology to create innovative ways to produce and finance films. “We saw that we’re coming to a dead end for the kind of movies we do, and [...]

  • Les Miserables

    Trump — and World Politics — Loom Large at Cannes

    Even at Cannes, there’s no escaping Donald Trump. The president’s entertainment diet skews towards cable news and probably doesn’t include a whole lot of Terrence Malick, so it’s unlikely that he’s spending much time thinking about who is going to capture the Palme d’Or. And yet many of the movies being exhibited in the South [...]

  • 'Youth' Premiere at the Bfi London

    Harvey Keitel to Play Gangster Meyer Lansky in Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)

    Harvey Keitel will star as notorious gangster Meyer Lansky, a contemporary of Bugsy Siegel, in a biopic directed by Eytan Rockaway. Sam Worthington, Emory Cohen and Austin Stowell are also set to star in the picture, with Alexandra Daddario and Tony Danza in talks to join. Voltage Pictures has boarded the project and hopes to [...]

  • The Mole Agent Docs in Progress

    Chile Documentaries Are a Grand Tradition

    Chile’s storied tradition in documentary filmmaking dates as far back as 1900 when its first recorded documentary short “Las Carreras del Viña del Mar” tracked its annual horse race derby in the coastal town of Viña del Mar. Its director remains anonymous as were those of many docs in the early part of the century. [...]

  • Film Factory Arana Chilian Cinema

    Cinema in Chile Charges Through Change

    2019 Cannes and the second half of the year catch Chile in the throes of huge change and a fairly exemplary evolution. Already, new paradigms seem fairly clear. Chilean cinema is “director-driven, about different conversations” with audiences, says Fabula producer Juan de Dios Larraín (“A Fantastic Woman,” “Gloria Bell”). Marking perhaps the two biggest Chilean [...]

  • China UniCreative Culture, CarpeDiem, Pink Parrot

    Cannes: China UniCreative Culture, CarpeDiem, Pink Parrot Create Toon Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

    The China UniCreative Culture Industry Group and Canada’s CarpeDiem Film & TV are allying for the development, production, financing and the exploitation of animated IPs for the Chinese and international markets. Pink Parrot Media will handle international sales outside China while China UniCreative Culture Industry Group (CUC) will oversee distribution in China. Over the next [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad