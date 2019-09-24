×
France’s Webedia Unveils the Boxoffice Company

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

France-based media-technology network Webedia has formed the Boxoffice Company to serve the publishing, technology and data needs of the global film industry, Variety has learned exclusively.

Webedia said on Tuesday that the move is a re-branding and reorganization of its offerings, including Boost (which provides tech products for movie theaters), Pulse (a provider of business intelligence for movie studios), Source (a provider of movie data, including showtimes) and its media brands. Those include AlloCiné and Boxoffice Pro in France, Moviepilot and Filmstarts in Germany, AdoroCinema in Brazil, Sensacine and Espinof in Spain, SensaCine in Mexico, Beyazperde in Turkey and Box Office Pro in the U.S.

The company is also creating a new Boxoffice Studios unit, led by Boxoffice Company president Stan Ruszkowski. That unit will partner with exhibitors and studios to target movie fans through branded content, smart platforms and social media optimization.

“This epic corporate branding and consolidation of assets is rooted in a 100-year-old love story with Hollywood,” said Boxoffice Company CEO Julien Marcel. “Thanks to this unique expertise, the Boxoffice Company is dedicated to continuing to grow global audiences across their consumer platforms and delivering the ultimate global SaaS platform for the theatrical industry worldwide.”

The company faces competition from data provider Virginia-based Comscore, which merged with Rentrak in 2016 in a $767 million deal that was touted as providing new models of measurement for the cross-platform world.

Webedia said Tuesday that its Webedia Movies Pro services generated more than $500 million in box office revenue through powering ticketing platforms for exhibitors worldwide. Recent acquisitions include Cote Cine Group (France), Boxoffice Media (USA), West World Media (USA) and Peach Digital (Scotland).

The Boxoffice Company has about 500 employees and is headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices and operations in Paris, Madrid, Berlin, Glasgow, Istanbul, Mexico City, New York and Ridgefield, Conn.

