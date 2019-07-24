×

Wayne Wang’s ‘Coming Home Again’ to be Handled by Asian Shadows (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Asia Bureau Chief

Patrick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Mother and son bonding in Wayne Wang's "Coming Home Again"
CREDIT: Courtesy of Asian Shadows

Specialty film sales agent Asian Shadows has picked up international rights to “Coming Home Again” by Wayne Wang, one of Asia’s most celebrated directors. The film, which tackles food, family and mortality, will premiere as a special presentation at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival in September.

Based on a short story of the same name published in The New Yorker by bestselling Korean-American novelist Lee Chang-rae (“Native Speaker,” “A Gesture Life,” “The Surrendered”), “Coming Home Again” charts the emotions of what is to be the last New Year’s Eve dinner together for an Asian American family whose mother has terminal cancer.

“’Coming Home Again’ is a universal film that touched us by its delicate portrait of a son-mother relationship, by its detailed attention to food, traditions and family roots, and [Wang’s] masterful mise-en-scène,” said Maria Ruggieri, head of sales and acquisitions at Asian Shadows. “Watching the film has been a coming home again for us, bringing us back to the core of our own life experience.”

Related

Asian Shadows is handing worldwide rights sales with the exception of those for the U.S., which are to be handled by ICM Partners.

The film stars Justin Chon (the “Twilight” series, “Gook”) and Jackie Chung (“Station 19,” “Someone Else”), as well as Christina July Kim and John Lie. The film is a U.S.-South Korea production by the Center for Asian American Media (CAAM). It is produced by Donald Young, with Stephen Gong, Heidi Levitt and Jean Noh as executive producers.

The film is the 22nd feature as director by Hong Kong-born, U.S.-based Wang. His oeuvre spans “Joy Luck Club,” “Smoke,” and “Maid in Manhattan.”

“We made the film we wanted to make in an open creative atmosphere with the purpose of portraying Asian American characters dealing with their real everyday problems, yet universal in the way that can touch and connect audiences no matter what color their skin may be, nor what language they may speak,” Wang said. “Everyone grows old and everyone at some point in their life has to deal with a parent’s mortality.”

More Film

  • Mother and son bonding in Wayne

    Wayne Wang’s ‘Coming Home Again’ to be Handled by Asian Shadows (EXCLUSIVE)

    Specialty film sales agent Asian Shadows has picked up international rights to “Coming Home Again,” by Wayne Wang, one of Asia’s most celebrated directors. The film, which tackles food, family and mortality, will premiere as a special presentation at the Toronto festival in September. Based on a short story of the same name, published in [...]

  • The Great Hack (2019) - pictured:

    Film Review: 'The Great Hack'

    When I was growing up, we learned that the moral cornerstone of the First Amendment — the very essence of it — is that it’s about protecting the speech you don’t like. If the Nazis aren’t allowed to march in Skokie (a major test case in the 1970s), then a treacherous principle gets laid down: that [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Columbia Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $5.71 million through Sunday for 997 national ad [...]

  • Circus of Books

    Outfest Film Review: 'Circus of Books'

    Rachel Mason grew up believing that her parents ran a small bookstore in Los Angeles. She wasn’t entirely mistaken, although the naive young woman — then an artsy teen, now a documentary filmmaker — never imagined that, as her mother Karen bluntly tells her on camera, “at one point, we were probably the biggest distributor [...]

  • Themba Ntuli and Ashley Lazarus

    Ashley Lazarus, Director of Apartheid-Era Cult Classic, Returns to Screen

    DURBAN–Director Ashley Lazarus, whose film about the interracial friendship between two young boys during the apartheid era became a South African cult classic in the 1970s, is set to return to the big screen with a film that builds on his life-long passion for early-childhood education. “Teacher Wanted” is the inspirational story of a teacher [...]

  • Channing Tatum

    Channing Tatum's Free Association Partners With Atwater Capital for Film Development Fund

    Free Association, a production company led by Channing Tatum, Peter Kiernan and Reid Carolin, has entered into a film development fund with Atwater Capital. The four-year $2 million revolving fund stipulates that Atwater will finance a minimum of five films with Free Association. Michael Parets, VP of production, will oversee the deal. Free Association will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad