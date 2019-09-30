×

Prolific Title Designer Wayne Fitzgerald Dies at 89

By

Dano's Most Recent Stories

View All
Touch of Evil
CREDIT: YouTube

Wayne Fitzgerald, the main title designer of films and television shows including “Apocalypse Now,” “The Graduate,” “Chinatown,” “Dallas,” “The Searchers,” “The Godfather” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” died Monday in Whidbey Island, Wash. He was 89.

Fitzgerald began his title design career with Pacific Art & Title Studio after graduating from Pasadena’s Art Center College of Design in 1951, where he eventually became head of art and design department. During his 17 years with the studio Fitzgerald designed the titles for classic films such as “Touch of Evil,” “My Fair Lady,” “Pillow Talk,” “Imitation of Life” and “Music Man.”

In 1967, Fitzgerald left the company to found his own studio Wayne Fitzgerald FilmDesign. With his new studio he worked on films such as “Footloose,” “Total Recall,” “The Deer Hunter,” “Rosemary’s Baby,” “Catch-22,” “Dick Tracy,” “Scent of a Woman” and many more.

Fitzgerald racked up 455 title design credits over his nearly half century long career. And he won three title design Emmys: A Daytime Emmy for “The Bold and the Beautiful,” another Daytime Emmy for “The Guiding Light” and a Primetime Emmy for “The Bronx Zoo.” He was also a governor in the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, as a title designer representative.

The Los Angeles Times reported the death. Fitzgerald is survived by his sons from his first marriage and a grandchild.

 

 

 

 

 

More Film

  • Modern Love

    What's Coming to Amazon in October 2019

    October, the spookiest month of the year, is here and Amazon has updated its slate of movie and television offerings accordingly. “The Babadook,” the indie Australian movie that’s the stuff of nightmares, will be available to stream on Oct. 14. HBO’s continuation of Alan Moore’s macabre meditation on superheroes, “Watchmen,” premieres on Oct. 20. For [...]

  • Touch of Evil

    Prolific Title Designer Wayne Fitzgerald Dies at 89

    Wayne Fitzgerald, the main title designer of films and television shows including “Apocalypse Now,” “The Graduate,” “Chinatown,” “Dallas,” “The Searchers,” “The Godfather” and “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” died Monday in Whidbey Island, Wash. He was 89. Fitzgerald began his title design career with Pacific Art & Title Studio after graduating from Pasadena’s Art Center [...]

  • Some Beasts

    San Sebastian Film Review: 'Some Beasts'

    The family vacation gone awry is such a routinely fraught, fruitful dramatic setup that it practically qualifies as its own genre. Yet while various horror films might bring external threats into proceedings, Chilean helmer Jorge Riquelme Serrano’s exceptionally poised, frozen-hearted “Some Beasts” finds all the danger it needs in the family itself: a well-to-do clan [...]

  • Vidiots

    Iconic L.A. Video Store Vidiots to Reopen in 2020

    Vidiots, the beloved Santa Monica video-store-turned-film-nonprofit, will reopen next fall as a store and movie theater in Los Angeles’ Eagle Rock neighborhood. The nonprofit announced on Monday that it would restore the 90-year-old, 200-seat Eagle Theatre to its original purpose as an independent theater with state-of-the-art sound and projection, and offer a full program of [...]

  • Stacey Dash attends the "American Sniper"

    'Clueless' Actress Stacey Dash Arrested for Domestic Battery in Florida

    “Clueless” star and one-time California congressional candidate Stacey Dash was arrested for domestic battery Sunday in Pasco County, Fla. A Pasco County police report obtained by Variety details the alleged incident: The actress became involved in a “verbal argument” at roughly 7:45 p.m. She allegedly pushed the victim, resulting in red scratch marks on the victim’s [...]

  • Jude Weng

    'Young Sheldon' Director's Feature Debut 'Finding Ohana' Lands at Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has nabbed the rights to “Young Sheldon” director Jude Weng’s feature directorial debut “Finding Ohana.” The film follows two Brooklyn siblings (Kea Peahu and Alex Aiono) whose summer in a rural Oahu town takes an exciting turn when a journal pointing to long-lost treasure sets them on an adventure, leading them to reconnect with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad