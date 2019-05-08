×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Watchmen’: A Reckoning Is Coming in HBO’s First Teaser

By

Anna's Most Recent Stories

View All

The end of the world is coming to HBO.

In the first teaser trailer for the miniseries “Watchmen,” released by HBO on Wednesday, a clock eerily ticks throughout the one-minute video as the town’s masked superheroes plan a revolt. Based on the DC comic book, written by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons in the 1980s, the drama series explores an alternate history in which the police force embarks on a killing spree of the town’s superheroes, who are treated as outlaws.

“We are no one. We are everyone. And we are invisible,” says what appears to be one of the superhero ringleaders, hiding behind a Rorschach-inspired mask covered in its iconic ink blotches.

Tension between the law and the “supes” rise as the leader of the police force, fitted in a yellow face mask along with his fellow officers, emerges to combat the fantastical powers. “We convinced ourselves that they were gone,” he says, “but they were just hibernating.”

Related

In Moore’s graphic novel, the police ultimately go on strike and propose an anti-vigilante bill to stop superheroes from taking their jobs. Whether or not Damon Lindelof, the series’ showrunner (of “Lost” and “The Leftovers” fame), strictly followed such plot points, it’s clear that similar friction is present in the small-screen adaptation.

“They came for everybody,” an officer says in the teaser. “All police.”

The sneak peek continues to show roles played by Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Jean Smart and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. Additional cast members include Tim Blake Nelson and Louis Gossett Jr. Produced by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros. Television, the series will stream on HBO in the fall of 2019.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Film

  • Sylvester Stallone

    Sylvester Stallone to Share First Look at 'Rambo V' at Cannes Film Festival

    John Rambo himself, Sylvester Stallone, will attend the upcoming Cannes Film Festival to share the first look at “Rambo V: Last Blood.” The action star will debut exclusive images of his final outing as Rambo during a special screening at the Palais des Festivals on May 24, the second-to-last day of the film festival. “Rambo” [...]

  • Watchmen Teaser

    'Watchmen': A Reckoning Is Coming in HBO's First Teaser

    The end of the world is coming to HBO. In the first teaser trailer for the miniseries “Watchmen,” released by HBO on Wednesday, a clock eerily ticks throughout the one-minute video as the town’s masked superheroes plan a revolt. Based on the DC comic book, written by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons in the 1980s, [...]

  • Ethan Hawke Juliette Binoche

    Ethan Hawke Directing, Juliette Binoche Starring in 'Camino Real' Film Adaptation

    Ethan Hawke will direct a film adaptation of Tennessee Williams’ 1953 play “Camino Real,” starring Juliette Binoche. Passage Pictures will produce. The film is expected to shoot in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, next year. John Sloss from Cinetic Media is also attached to produce alongside Passage Pictures CEO Uri Singer, Mario Peixoto (Singer’s Brazil-based partner [...]

  • Demolition Man

    Sylvester Stallone Settles 'Demolition Man' Profits Dispute

    Sylvester Stallone has reached a confidential settlement with Warner Bros. in a dispute over profits from four films, including the 1993 action film “Demolition Man.” Stallone filed suit in April 2017, claiming he had not received any profit participation from “Demolition Man” for a period of 18 years. Under his contract, Stallone was entitled to [...]

  • 'Toy Story 4': Pixar Production Crew

    How Pixar Crew Refined Complicated Details in 'Toy Story 4'

    Back in the mid-’90s, when Pixar was creating the world’s first computer-animated feature, the seminal “Toy Story,” the process was by necessity a collaborative one. Any of the 129 crew members could shout down the hallway with a question and get a quick response. That spirit of collaboration persisted through the making of “Toy Story [...]

  • 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

    Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Cannes Premiere Expected to Set Off Oscar Buzz

    It was the announcement heard round the world. The Cannes Film Festival finally confirmed on May 2 something everyone had anticipated: Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” would have its world premiere in competition at the 72nd annual extravaganza. The vision of Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie ascending the steep red-carpeted steps [...]

  • Netflix, Amazon Shoots Heat Up Search

    Search for Top Talent Heats Up as Netflix and Amazon Increase Film and TV Shoots in Mexico

    Epigmenio Ibarra proudly shows off the impressive new facilities of his 27-year-old production house, Argos Comunicación, located in an industrial zone outside Mexico City. He walks through one of six brand-new sound stages, a state-of-the-art suite where colorists are working on a series, a set-construction warehouse and more. A production has wrapped the day before, another will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad