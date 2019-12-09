×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

How to Watch the 2020 Golden Globe Nominations

By

BreAnna's Most Recent Stories

View All
Golden Globe statues appear on stage prior to the nominations for 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. The 75th annual Golden Globe Awards will be held on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Golden Globes annually award the year’s best TV shows and films and this year promises lots of possible surprises. TV shows like “The Crown,” “Fleabag,” and “Pose” are sure to make a splash this year, but will they steal the show with their nominations?

This year’s nominations will be announced from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Dec. 9 at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET in a dual presentation. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will kick off the first set of categories via livestream available exclusively on the Golden Globes website and official Facebook page. The “Today Show” will live broadcast the second set of categories starting at 5:15 a.m.

Actors Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Tim Allen alongside Golden Globe ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria, and executive producer and executive VP of television at Dick Clark productions Barry Adelman will announce the nominees. Additionally, the HFPA will share the nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes on its social media accounts @goldenglobes.

With popular titles like “Joker” and “The Irishman” expected to be named, the anticipation continues to build for the awards show which takes place Jan. 5 at the Beverly Hilton. Ricky Gervais will return as host, marking the comedian’s fifth time to host the event.

More Film

  • Golden Globe statues appear on stage

    How to Watch the 2020 Golden Globe Nominations

    The Golden Globes annually award the year’s best TV shows and films and this year promises lots of possible surprises. TV shows like “The Crown,” “Fleabag,” and “Pose” are sure to make a splash this year, but will they steal the show with their nominations? This year’s nominations will be announced from the Beverly Hilton [...]

  • Jumanji The Next Level

    China Box Office: 'Jumanji: The Next Level' Leads, Lou Ye's 'Saturday Fiction' Disappears

    Hollywood films and local arthouse led the Chinese box office this weekend, with “Jumanji: The Next Level” taking the lead with a $24.7 million debut, while Lou Ye’s Venice title “Saturday Fiction” was abruptly yanked from the lineup of releases.  Remarkably, Diao Yinan’s stylish and bloody neo-noir “Wild Goose Lake” did almost as well as [...]

  • Li Shaohong

    Li Shaohong Revisits Macao and Chinese War Films

    Fifth generation director Li Shaohong’s career has spanned the entire length of the Chinese film market’s rise, from its days as a state-run industry churning out nothing but social realist films to its current stage of supporting ever more sophisticated and lucrative blockbusters and genre films. The current head of the China Film Directors’ Guild, [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Johnny Ma on the Dynamics of New Era Film Production in China

    Shanghai-born Canadian filmmaker Johnny Ma says he’d planned to make three films in China before moving on to other things, but the current state of the Chinese industry has “forced his hand” and convinced him to move on early after two. Currently living in Mexico, his next project is actually in TV: a pilot for [...]

  • 'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer: Gal Gadot

    'Wonder Woman 1984' Trailer: Gal Gadot Returns With Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig

    “Wonder Woman 1984” dropped its first trailer on Sunday, with Gal Gadot returning as the titular Amazonian goddess. The film is set, of course, in the 1980s in America, decades after the first film’s events. Kristen Wiig is playing Wonder Woman’s infamous comic-book nemesis Cheetah, while Chris Pine is returning for the sequel. It’s unclear, [...]

  • Over the Sea

    Macao Film Review: 'Over the Sea'

    The beginning is a fairy tale, or a nursery rhyme. A woman nurses her squalling baby in a house by an orchard near the sea. Sunlight slants in through the open windows, the mother hums a lullaby, and then brings her son outside and places him in a cot suspended from the apple-laden branches of [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad