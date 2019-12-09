How to Watch the 2020 Golden Globe Nominations

The Golden Globes annually award the year’s best TV shows and films and this year promises lots of possible surprises. TV shows like “The Crown,” “Fleabag,” and “Pose” are sure to make a splash this year, but will they steal the show with their nominations?

This year’s nominations will be announced from the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Dec. 9 at 5 a.m. PT/8 a.m. ET in a dual presentation. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association will kick off the first set of categories via livestream available exclusively on the Golden Globes website and official Facebook page. The “Today Show” will live broadcast the second set of categories starting at 5:15 a.m.

Actors Dakota Fanning, Susan Kelechi Watson, and Tim Allen alongside Golden Globe ambassadors Dylan and Paris Brosnan, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria, and executive producer and executive VP of television at Dick Clark productions Barry Adelman will announce the nominees. Additionally, the HFPA will share the nominees for the 2020 Golden Globes on its social media accounts @goldenglobes.

With popular titles like “Joker” and “The Irishman” expected to be named, the anticipation continues to build for the awards show which takes place Jan. 5 at the Beverly Hilton. Ricky Gervais will return as host, marking the comedian’s fifth time to host the event.