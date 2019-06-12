×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

WarnerMedia Names CAA’s Christy Haubegger Chief Inclusion Officer

By
Matt Donnelly

Senior Film Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All
Christy Haubegger
CREDIT: Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

WarnerMedia has appointed Christy Haubegger to the position of Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer.

Haubegger joins the team from CAA, where she spent 14 years working to increase representation of women and people of color in the content space and within the corporate culture of the agency.

She will report directly to WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey, and work with other top brass to “drive business growth through strategic investment in diverse audiences and to ensure the organization’s workforce is representative of the markets it serves,” the company said.

“As we transform our businesses and our culture, we see a unique opportunity to generate outsize growth by delivering world-class content that engages underserved audiences,” Stankey said. “Christy is a business leader and an innovator whose commitment to inclusion, industry reputation and diversity experience is second-to-none. She will play a pivotal role in helping to drive our strategic and creative process forward to ensure relevancy, market leadership and long-term success.”

Haubegger added that in a modern marketplace, “a robust strategy to engage diverse audiences is imperative for growth. I look forward to continuing to propel change and innovation in our industry by expanding opportunities for under-represented groups.”

Her banner achievement at CAA was the launch of CAA Amplify, an gathering of top multicultural artists and leaders, as well as the Amplify Database, the industry’s first searchable database of television writers of color. The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative estimates that CAA grew the diversity of its client roster by more than 1400% in her tenure. 

She graduated from Stanford Law School, and soon after founded Latina magazine. Her first foray into entertainment was as a producer, with credits including the Fox film “Chasing Papi” and James L. Brooks’ “Spanglish” from Columbia Pictures.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Film

  • Brad Bird Variety Creative Impact Honor

    Brad Bird and Michael Giacchino to Join Speakers at View Conference in Italy

    Writer-director-animator and voice actor Brad Bird, composer Michael Giacchino and Pixar filmmaker Ralph Eggleston have been added to the list of top showbiz industry pros giving keynote addresses at the 2019 View Conference in Turin, Italy in October. It’s a reunion for the trio, who collaborated on Bird’s 2018 blockbuster “Incredibles 2,” with Giacchino writing [...]

  • Christy Haubegger

    WarnerMedia Names CAA's Christy Haubegger Chief Inclusion Officer

    WarnerMedia has appointed Christy Haubegger to the position of Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer. Haubegger joins the team from CAA, where she spent 14 years working to increase representation of women and people of color in the content space and within the corporate culture of the agency. She will report directly to WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey, [...]

  • The Tree of Palimpsest

    Annecy Selects Africa as Spotlight Territory in 2020

    The Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival and its Mifa market have selected Africa as the spotlight territory for their 2020 edition, it was announced on Wednesday. In parallel with the French Institute’s Africa 2020 Season, which will highlight France’s renewed partnership with the continent, Annecy will host screenings, meetings, conferences and discussions shining light on [...]

  • George Lopez Andie MacDowell

    George Lopez, Andie MacDowell Join Western 'No Man's Land'

    George Lopez, Andie MacDowell and Alex MacNicoll have joined Frank Grillo in the modern day western “No Man’s Land,” sources tell Variety. “The Quad’s” Jake Allyn, who co-wrote the script with David Barranza Ibanez, will also star. Conor Allyn will direct. The story, which is inspired by the real-life “no man’s land” between the U.S.- [...]

  • Hannah Pearl Utt and Jen Tullock

    Outfest Unveils Kathy Griffin, Trixie Mattel, Angelica Ross Events

    Outfest has unveiled its programming lineup, including appearances by Kathy Griffin, Trixie Mattel, Angelica Ross and Robert Englund, for its 37th version on July 18-28. Officially titled the 2019 Outfest Los Angeles LGBTQ Film Festival, the event opens at the Orpheum Theatre with the “Circus of Books” documentary and closes at The Theater at the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad