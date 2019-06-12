WarnerMedia Names CAA’s Christy Haubegger Chief Inclusion Officer

WarnerMedia has appointed Christy Haubegger to the position of Chief Enterprise Inclusion Officer.

Haubegger joins the team from CAA, where she spent 14 years working to increase representation of women and people of color in the content space and within the corporate culture of the agency.

She will report directly to WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey, and work with other top brass to “drive business growth through strategic investment in diverse audiences and to ensure the organization’s workforce is representative of the markets it serves,” the company said.

“As we transform our businesses and our culture, we see a unique opportunity to generate outsize growth by delivering world-class content that engages underserved audiences,” Stankey said. “Christy is a business leader and an innovator whose commitment to inclusion, industry reputation and diversity experience is second-to-none. She will play a pivotal role in helping to drive our strategic and creative process forward to ensure relevancy, market leadership and long-term success.”

Haubegger added that in a modern marketplace, “a robust strategy to engage diverse audiences is imperative for growth. I look forward to continuing to propel change and innovation in our industry by expanding opportunities for under-represented groups.”

Her banner achievement at CAA was the launch of CAA Amplify, an gathering of top multicultural artists and leaders, as well as the Amplify Database, the industry’s first searchable database of television writers of color. The USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative estimates that CAA grew the diversity of its client roster by more than 1400% in her tenure.

She graduated from Stanford Law School, and soon after founded Latina magazine. Her first foray into entertainment was as a producer, with credits including the Fox film “Chasing Papi” and James L. Brooks’ “Spanglish” from Columbia Pictures.