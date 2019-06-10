×
WarnerMedia Taps Feigco’s Jessie Henderson to Steer Movie Development

Cynthia Littleton

WarnerMedia has tapped Feigco co-president Jessie Henderson to steer movie development for its nascent streaming service.

As exec VP of original feature films, Henderson will oversee development of a range of projects, from kids, family and teen fare to adult-focused titles. She reports to Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for WarnerMedia’s streaming service, which is targeted to debut next year.

“Jessie has been a standout in this business and I feel lucky to have locked her in as part of our creative team,” said Aubrey. “Her refined taste is reflected in her impressive body of work and putting her eye for talent together with the power of this platform will raise the bar even higher.”

Henderson was co-founder and co-president of filmmaker Paul Feig’s Feigco banner. During her tenure, she co-produced Feig features “Spy,” “Ghostbusters” and “A Simple Favor” as well as the Feigco romantic comedy “Someone Great.”

Earlier in her career, Henderson worked for Universal Pictures and Chernin Entertainment, where she co-produced 2013’s “The Heat,” also with McCarthy.

Aubrey’s growing programming team also includes Fox alum Suzanna Makkos as exec VP of original comedy and animation, and Jennifer O’Connell as exec VP of original non-fiction and kids.

